BJP stalwart LK Advani conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani, the BJP leader who catapulted the party into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s, has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on Saturday and conveyed the news to him. PM Narendra Modi with LK Advani.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi, while announcing the honour for the veteran, said LK Advani's role in the development of India is monumental. He called him one of the most respected statesmen of India.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," he added.