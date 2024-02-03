 BJP stalwart LK Advani conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP stalwart LK Advani conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

BJP stalwart LK Advani conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on Saturday and conveyed the news to him.

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani, the BJP leader who catapulted the party into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya's Ram Temple in the early 1990s, has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on Saturday and conveyed the news to him.

PM Narendra Modi with LK Advani.
PM Narendra Modi with LK Advani.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour," PM Modi wrote on X.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

PM Modi, while announcing the honour for the veteran, said LK Advani's role in the development of India is monumental. He called him one of the most respected statesmen of India.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On