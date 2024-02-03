'BJP agenda complete': BRS leader K Kavitha after Bharat Ratna to LK Advani

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Bharat Ratna to BJP leader LK Advani, saying the party's "agenda" is now being completed. BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha took a jibe at the BJP. (File)

"Many congratulations to Lal Krishna Advani for being conferred Bharat Ratna...This is good that the Ram temple was also built and Lal Krishna Advani has been conferred Bharat Ratna. BJP's agenda seems to be being completed," she said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit claimed the BJP had misbehaved with LK Advani.

"Greetings to him. BJP and PM Modi thought of LK Advani very late. He has been a tall leader of their party. The position that the BJP is in today - its foundation was laid by LK Advani...The way in which the BJP behaved with him was not good but now that he is being awarded the Bharat Ratna, best wishes to him," he added.

LK Advani is credited with catapulting the BJP into national reckoning with his Ram Temple Rath Yatra in the 1990s.

BJP hails LK Advani

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lauded Advani's contribution to the country.

"We are all very happy...Braving all difficulties he hoisted the flag of cultural nationalism in the country. He connected the country to nationalism...His personality has been a lesson and message for the entire country - especially for those who are still the facilitators of feudalism politics," he said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said awarding Bharat Ratna to "our source of inspiration" Lal Krishna Advani is a proud moment for the entire country.

"He dedicated his entire life to the country and society...Atal Bihari Vajpayee and he played an important role in the expansion of the BJP," he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on X: “The decision to award Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani is a move to honour the decades of his service to the nation, commitment for the integrity of the country and setting high standards of morality in political life.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma said his rise from humble origins is a shining example of conviction and courage in politics.

"Conferring the Bharat Ratna to Adarniya Lal Krishna Advani is a fitting tribute towards his gigantic contribution in nation building. He is an inspiration to millions of Indians," he said.