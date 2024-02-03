 Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Politician who catapulted BJP to national reckoning | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Politician who catapulted BJP to national reckoning

Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Politician who catapulted BJP to national reckoning

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 11:51 AM IST

LK Advani, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has had a long and impactful political career in India.

Lal Krishna Advani, a prominent BJP leader and former deputy prime minister will be awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna’, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

LK Advani (HT Photo)
LK Advani (HT Photo)

Who is 'Bharat Ratna' Lal Krishna Advani?

• Advani was born on November 8, 1927, in pre-Partition Sindh. In 1947, Advani migrated to Delhi after the partition.

• He became part of the Jana Sangh, BJP’s predecessor, in 1951 when it was formed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and held his seat till 1989. In December 1972, he was elected president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

• Advani was appointed information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party in 1975 under the prime ministership of Morarji Desai.

• He along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in founding the BJP in 1980.

• He gained prominence for his leadership role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement during the 1990s, advocating for the construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

• Advani served as the deputy prime minister and home minister, playing crucial roles in the government during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule under Atal Bihari Vajpayee rule.

• In recent years, he has taken a step back from active political engagements due to health issues.

