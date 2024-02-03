Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Politician who catapulted BJP to national reckoning

Lal Krishna Advani, a prominent BJP leader and former deputy prime minister will be awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna’, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. LK Advani (HT Photo)

Also Read | BJP stalwart LK Advani conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Who is 'Bharat Ratna' Lal Krishna Advani?

• LK Advani, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has had a long and impactful political career in India.

• Advani was born on November 8, 1927, in pre-Partition Sindh. In 1947, Advani migrated to Delhi after the partition.

• He became part of the Jana Sangh, BJP’s predecessor, in 1951 when it was formed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and held his seat till 1989. In December 1972, he was elected president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

• Advani was appointed information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party in 1975 under the prime ministership of Morarji Desai.

• He along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in founding the BJP in 1980.

• He gained prominence for his leadership role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement during the 1990s, advocating for the construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

• Advani served as the deputy prime minister and home minister, playing crucial roles in the government during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule under Atal Bihari Vajpayee rule.

• In recent years, he has taken a step back from active political engagements due to health issues.