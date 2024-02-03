‘Our inspiration’: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari hail ‘Bharat Ratna’ LK Advani

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani, who will be conferred with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna.



“I am extremely elated on hearing about the Bharat Ratna being awarded to our inspiration and senior leader Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. He is a symbol of dedication in India's politics. His contribution to the country's development in his long public life is memorable and inspiring,” Singh posted on social platform X.



“He has played a pivotal role in ensuring the unity and integrity of India. As a national leader, his knowledge, parliamentarian and administrative capabilities strengthened the democracy and India. It is a matter of great joy for all Indians that he has been honoured with Bharat Ratna. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and congratulate Advani ji on this occasion,” the minister added.



Union minister Nitin Gadkari took to X to express his delight on the occasion. “It is a matter of immense joy to learn about senior leader and our mentor Lal Krishna Advani ji being conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Advani ji's contribution to nation-building since independence is worth remembering. He is known for his uprightness. I thank PM Modi and pray for Advani ji's good health and long life.” A file photo of Rajnath Singh with Lal Krishna Advani

Union minister Kiren Rijiju posted,"With profound respect I extend hearty congratulations Shri LK Advani ji on Govt's decision to confer him "Bharat Ratna". Advani ji has been inspiration to millions & guided ordinary party workers like me. As a young MP, I drew encouragements from him in performing my duty in the Lok Sabha. Praying for his good health & long life."



Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu too congratulated the BJP stalwart."Congratulations to Shri #LKAdvani Ji on being awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, the #BharatRatna. Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the country."



“I've had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leaves a lasting impression on everyone,” he added.