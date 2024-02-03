 ‘Our inspiration’: Rajnath, Gadkari hail ‘Bharat Ratna’ LK Advani | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Our inspiration’: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari hail ‘Bharat Ratna’ LK Advani

‘Our inspiration’: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari hail ‘Bharat Ratna’ LK Advani

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 12:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with the country's highest civilian honour ‘Bharat Ratna’.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani, who will be conferred with India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna.

“I am extremely elated on hearing about the Bharat Ratna being awarded to our inspiration and senior leader Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. He is a symbol of dedication in India's politics. His contribution to the country's development in his long public life is memorable and inspiring,” Singh posted on social platform X.

“He has played a pivotal role in ensuring the unity and integrity of India. As a national leader, his knowledge, parliamentarian and administrative capabilities strengthened the democracy and India. It is a matter of great joy for all Indians that he has been honoured with Bharat Ratna. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and congratulate Advani ji on this occasion,” the minister added.

ALSO READ: Bharat Ratna to LK Advani: Politician who catapulted BJP to national reckoning

Union minister Nitin Gadkari took to X to express his delight on the occasion. “It is a matter of immense joy to learn about senior leader and our mentor Lal Krishna Advani ji being conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Advani ji's contribution to nation-building since independence is worth remembering. He is known for his uprightness. I thank PM Modi and pray for Advani ji's good health and long life.”

A file photo of Rajnath Singh with Lal Krishna Advani
A file photo of Rajnath Singh with Lal Krishna Advani

Union minister Kiren Rijiju posted,"With profound respect I extend hearty congratulations Shri LK Advani ji on Govt's decision to confer him "Bharat Ratna". Advani ji has been inspiration to millions & guided ordinary party workers like me. As a young MP, I drew encouragements from him in performing my duty in the Lok Sabha. Praying for his good health & long life."

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu too congratulated the BJP stalwart."Congratulations to Shri #LKAdvani Ji on being awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, the #BharatRatna. Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the country."

“I've had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leaves a lasting impression on everyone,” he added.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On