Loans given to tribals in violation of rule declared zero by CM Chouhan

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 08:18 IST

The loans given to poor people and tribals by moneylenders in violation of rules were declared zero by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

In his address on the occasion of Independence Day from Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, Chouhan said, “The loans given by moneylenders to the poor people against the rules and at higher rates of interest till August 15, 2020, are being declared zero.”

“Similarly, the government has decided that the scheduled tribes living in scheduled areas don’t have to repay the loans given by moneylenders till August 15, 2020, contrary to the rules, said Chouhan.

The chief minister also announced that all the government programmes will now begin necessarily with puja of girls in the state as welfare and safety of the girls is the priority of the government.

“At least 1,000 new Krishak Utpadak Sangathans will be created in the state in the next three years and will be given a capital grant, credit guarantee and training under the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign. A large number of food processing units will be set up in the state,” said Chouhan.

“Start Your Business in Thirty Days” scheme will be started for easy establishment of new industries in the state. A ‘Pharma Park’ will be developed in the state under the Pharma Park scheme of the Government of India,” he added.

Chouhan also said under ‘vocal for local’ campaign, ‘Ek Jila Ek Pehchan’ Yojana will be launched for the development of each district in the state. “Under this, the major product and speciality of each district will be developed and information about it will be disseminated globally,” he added.

Chouhan also unveiled the statue of Bharat Mata at the Shaurya Smarak built in Bhopal in honour of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.