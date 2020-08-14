Wanted UP MLA Vijay Mishra arrested from MP district

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:49 IST

Varanasi: Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party member of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) legislative assembly (MLA) from Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Agar district in the Malwa region on Friday, a day after he had released a video, expressing fear that the UP Police could eliminate him because of his Brahmin identity.

“Mishra, the four-time MLA from Bhadohi’s Gyanpur constituency, has been arrested in MP in a case related to alleged grabbing of property and issuing death threat to the family of Krishna Mohan Tiwari. He has been booked under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code),” said Rambadan Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Bhadohi.

“The MLA had been arrested following the complaint filed by Tiwari,” SP Singh said.

“A team has been sent to MP to bring the MLA back to Bhadohi. Mishra’s wife Ramlali and his son Vishnu, who are also named in the complaint, will be arrested soon,” he said

On August 8, Tiwari had lodged a case against Mishra; Ramlali, the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra member of the UP legislative council (MLC); and son Vishnu, alleging that they had threatened him and had forcibly grabbed his property.

On Thursday, Mishra, who had quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) before the 2017 assembly election after he was denied a party ticket and had contested and won the poll on a Nishad Party ticket from Gyanpur constituency for the fourth time, had released a video.

In the video, he had alleged that the UP Police was harassing him and his family since he is a Brahmin and a four-time MLA. He alleged that police could eliminate him in an encounter.

In the video, the MLA claimed, “My wife and son have been framed in a fake case. Since I am a Brahmin and a four-time MLA from Gyanpur, I am being harassed. All this is being done to ensure that a mafia from Chandauli or Varanasi or Ballia could contest the election from Bhadohi. I may be murdered.”

The police, however, rejected his allegations.

In a video statement, the SP said, “The allegations are false and a gimmick to divert attention from his criminal acts and to create confusion in the minds of the public. He has been charged in as many as 73 cases. The allegations levelled by him are false and baseless.”

Mishra has been assigned a personal armed guard for his security, despite dozens of cases against him, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Ramlali has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Prayagraj’s George Town area since Thursday late evening, police said hours after the arrest of Mishra.

Police said her personal armed guard Ishwar Chand gave the information that she has gone missing.

Dr. Dharmvir Singh, SP, Mirzapur, asked Chand to file a missing complaint at George Town police station.

SP Bhadohi said she deliberately went missing to evade arrest, but efforts are on to nab her soon.

Ramlali, who was elected as an MLC from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra seat on an SP ticket, was expelled from the party in February 2017 for supporting her husband in the UP assembly election.

A Bhadohi court has also rejected her interim bail application.

Additional District Judge PN Srivastava rejected her bail plea and directed her to approach the Allahabad special MLA/Member of Parliament (MP) court.

Ramlali’s daughter Rima Mishra had moved the interim bail application for her and Vishnu.

Dinesh Pandey, the UP government counsel, said the court has stayed the arrest of Vishnu until the hearing of his interim bail application is over.

The court will hear his bail plea next on August 20.

(With agency inputs)