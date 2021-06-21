Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Loni incident: Twitter responds to UP police notice, says available for questioning

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday sent a legal notice to the managing director of Twitter India, Manish Maheshwari, relating to a viral video of an elderly man being assaulted in Loni.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The managing director of Twitter was asked to come to the police station in Loni border and record the statement over the issue within seven days.(Representative image)

Twitter officials on Monday informed the police that they are ready to be available for questioning via video conferencing in the Loni case, as per news agency ANI quoting senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ghaziabad Amit Pathak. The police officer said that the microblogging site has also requested the police to make some changes to the notice issued.

However, the police are not satisfied with Twitter's response and are mulling if a second notice should be sent.

Also read| Loni thrashing: Pehalwan sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, cops levy forgery charges on him

The managing director was asked to come to the police station in Loni border and record the statement over the issue within seven days, according to the legal notice.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the Loni case was filed by the police on June 16 against nine entities, including Twitter India, renowned journalist Rana Ayyub and digital news site The Wire.

"There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities," the police said in the FIR, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Twitter lost its status as an intermediary platform in India due to noncompliance with the new IT rules. As per the ANI report, Twitter is the only social media platform in India among the mainstream, which has not complied with the new rules.

