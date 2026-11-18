The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the removal of the two-child norm for government employment, ending a provision that had been in place for nearly 25 years.

Under the approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1961, disciplinary proceedings initiated solely on the grounds of an employee having more than two living children will also be withdrawn. (Representative photo)

The decision was taken at the state’s ninth destination cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district.

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Under the approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1961, disciplinary proceedings initiated solely on the grounds of an employee having more than two living children will also be withdrawn.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said the rule had created difficulties for government employees. “If society at large is not restricted in this way, why should government servants be compelled?” he said.

The cabinet also cleared a series of investment proposals worth ₹70,650 crore, expected to generate around 314,000 jobs across the state. Key projects include an agro park and a chemical park in Mandsaur, a bio-pharma park in Ratlam, a textile park in Dhar, and a research and innovation park in Ujjain.

To boost industrial growth, the cabinet approved the formation of MP MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) Limited with an initial allocation of ₹10 crore, while ₹1,507 crore will be spent over the next five years on MSME development. A 200 MW floating solar power project and an 800 MW battery storage system were also approved for Omkareshwar.

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{{^usCountry}} Among other major decisions, the cabinet sanctioned an ₹855-crore forest zoo and rescue centre in Ujjain and approved the establishment of Shri Radhe University in Morena beginning with the 2027-28 academic session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among other major decisions, the cabinet sanctioned an ₹855-crore forest zoo and rescue centre in Ujjain and approved the establishment of Shri Radhe University in Morena beginning with the 2027-28 academic session. {{/usCountry}}

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The destination cabinet initiative, launched by the Mohan Yadav government, aims to showcase the development potential of different regions by holding cabinet meetings outside Bhopal.