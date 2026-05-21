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    Madhya Pradesh firecracker factory blast: Accused held upon arrival from China

    Mukesh Vij was arrested days after the firecracker factory blast claimed six lives and injured over 20 in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on May 14

    Published on: May 21, 2026 4:55 PM IST
    By Shruti Tomar
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    The prime accused in a firecracker factory blast, which claimed six lives and injured over 20 in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on May 14, was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from China on Thursday.

    Investigations showed explosives were stored at the factory far beyond permissible limits. (Getty Images)
    Investigations showed explosives were stored at the factory far beyond permissible limits. (Getty Images)

    Mukesh Vij, a resident of Delhi, operated firecracker factories across Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Dewas unit was set up under the name of Anil Malviya, though Vij managed all operations and orders. He was in China at the time of the blast.

    “...Vij arrived in New Delhi on the morning of May 21 [Thursday] from Guangzhou, China. A special team of the Dewas Police apprehended him at the airport. To ensure his arrest, a nationwide Look Out Circular was issued, enabling his identification and interception. Another absconding accused, Mahesh Chauhan of Uttarakhand, was also arrested in Delhi,” said Dewas police superintendent Puneet Gehlot. “The investigation is ongoing. “Interrogation of Mukesh Vij will shed light on how the factory was being operated.”

    Malviya, Mohammad Ayaz, and Kapil Vij were arrested earlier in connection with the explosion, which was so powerful that body fragments were found 20-25 feet away. Investigations showed explosives were stored at the factory far beyond permissible limits to meet large orders.

    • Shruti Tomar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shruti Tomar

      She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business &amp; industries.

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