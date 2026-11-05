Mahadev co-founder Uppal held in Dubai

Ravi Uppal, co-founder of the Mahadev online betting app and a key accused in a multi-crore illegal betting case, has been arrested in Dubai, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday, terming it another “major breakthrough” in the case within a week
Ravi Uppal, co-founder of the Mahadev online betting app and a key accused in a multi-crore illegal betting case, has been arrested in Dubai, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday, terming it another “major breakthrough” in the case within a week.
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The arrest comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) secured the extradition of his business partner and the syndicate’s other alleged mastermind, Sourabh Chandrakar, from Oman. Mahadev racket is an illegal betting syndicate where accused persons ran betting panels in which youngsters placed bets online, and the money generated was laundered.
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Indian agencies have learnt about Uppal’s capture through unofficial channels as no official communication has been shared by the UAE with India yet. Officials said they are trying to gather more information through proper channels and accelerate the proceedings for his extradition.
Deep Dive
Has Ravi Uppal been officially confirmed as arrested in Dubai, and will he be extradited to India?
Indian agencies learned of Uppal’s arrest through unofficial channels, and the UAE had not yet formally communicated it to India. Officials said they were seeking information through proper channels and would try to secure his extradition.
What role did Ravi Uppal allegedly play in the Mahadev betting network?
ED documents say Uppal ran the Dubai head office with Sourabh Chandrakar and managed the financial network, including hawala deliveries and betting operators in Nagpur. An ED officer said his interrogation could help trace the money and identify beneficiaries.
How did the Mahadev betting network allegedly operate?
The syndicate allegedly used betting panels and operators to let people place bets online, with proceeds laundered through financial networks. Investigating agencies have also alleged that panel operators and associates helped run the operation.
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“We have learnt from reliable sources that Ravi Uppal has been arrested in Dubai. It is a major breakthrough. We will try to get him extradited from the UAE as soon as possible,” said an Indian government official, who didn’t want to be named.
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A resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Uppal also operated from Dubai. An Interpol red notice was issued against him in October 2023, following which he was detained by Dubai authorities in December that year. However, he was released within 45 days; the ED sent an extradition request to the UAE in January 2024.
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A resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Uppal also operated from Dubai. An Interpol red notice was issued against him in October 2023, following which he was detained by Dubai authorities in December that year. However, he was released within 45 days; the ED sent an extradition request to the UAE in January 2024.
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As exclusively reported by HT on November 4 last year, Uppal had fled the UAE and was believed to be residing in Vanuatu. He recently returned to the UAE.
According to an ED officer, who sought anonymity, Uppal as well Chandrakar both hold passports of Vanuatu, which they had obtained after fleeing from India.
“Uppal is a vital cog in the entire Mahadev organisation. He handled hawala deliveries running into hundreds of crores of rupees and was also the principal point of contact to liaise with the politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh. His interrogation will be crucial to establishing the money trail and identifying the beneficiaries of the illegal proceeds,” the ED officer said.
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ED’s court and internal documents, seen by HT, reveal that while Chandrakar primarily handled the promotion and operations of the Mahadev Online Book , Uppal ran the head office with him in Dubai and managed “the financial network, including hawala deliveries and betting operators in Nagpur”.
Without naming them, a second ED officer said “Uppal’s siblings in India allegedly managed his hawala operations in India”.
Besides Uppal, ED is also trying to get hold of another accused, Vikash Chhaparia ,in Dubai, officials said.
ED has claimed that Mahadev app’s systematic operation ran locally with the “active support and connivance” of local police and politicians from Chhattisgarh and that “the bureaucrats and politically exposed persons have been receiving illegal gratification for turning a blind eye to this illegal betting racket”.
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The illegal betting syndicate ran betting panels in which bets were placed online, and the money generated was laundered. ED has estimated the proceedings linked to the Mahadev app and some linked platforms to be worth around ₹94,000 crore, out of which ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore has already been remitted to the promoters.
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.
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