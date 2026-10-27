Maharashtra farmers march to Mumbai seeking immediate relief for drought-hit cultivators

Over 12,000 farmers began a march to Mumbai on Tuesday demanding immediate relief for drought-hit farmers, crop insurance payments, and loan waivers, under the banner of the Leftist All India Kisan Sabha. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet a delegation of farmers on Tuesday evening.

The protesting farmers are demanding adequate financial assistance for drought-affected farmers.

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The farmers carrying red flags began their march from Igatpuri to Mumbai along the Nashik–Mumbai highway. They are demanding adequate financial assistance for drought-affected farmers, the immediate settlement of crop insurance claims and legal ownership rights for those cultivating forest land.

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All India Kisan Sabha leader Ajit Nawale called for reform in the farm loan waiver policy. He argued that farmers who regularly repay their loans should benefit from the scheme.

The marchers demanded uninterrupted disbursement of financial assistance under government schemes such as the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana under which farmers get an additional ₹6,000 per year from the state government in three equal instalments. They called for fair wages and social security benefits for rural workers and scheme workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The Maharashtra Cabinet this month approved adding 40 more talukas to the drought-hit list, taking their number to 305, and paying ₹5,000 in advance to each farmer before Diwali as a relief measure. The state has a total of 358 talukas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Maharashtra Cabinet this month approved adding 40 more talukas to the drought-hit list, taking their number to 305, and paying ₹5,000 in advance to each farmer before Diwali as a relief measure. The state has a total of 358 talukas. {{/usCountry}}

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The government is implementing a farm loan waiver scheme. It has directed banks and credit societies against initiating recovery from farmers.

The number of tankers has been increased as water levels in Marathwada dropped. The water crisis has been worsening, particularly in Marathwada.

The government has ordered GPS tracking of water tankers to monitor their movement and ensure proper distribution.

The fodder situation has emerged as a major concern amid the drought. The government has said it will procure fodder at an assured price and encourage farmers to cultivate it and ensure adequate availability for livestock.

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An 11-member central inter-ministerial team toured drought-affected areas in Maharashtra to assess the severity of the situation and the plight of farmers.

Both kharif and rabi crops had suffered extensive damage, leaving farmers with little scope to recover their losses through summer cultivation.

On October 7, Fadnavis met Union home minister Amit Shah and submitted an interim proposal seeking a ₹17,500 crore relief package. The proposal covered ₹13,000 crore for crop losses and ₹4,500 crore for fodder management.

As per norms introduced in 2023, compensation for crop loss ranges from ₹ 7,500 to ₹ 22,000 per hectare, depending on crop category and applicable provisions. The state government was expected to press for higher compensation to provide adequate relief to affected farmers.

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Drinking water scarcity and fodder availability for livestock are among the biggest challenges. The state government said it has prioritised drinking water supply, particularly in villages where water sources have dried up. Water has been reserved for drinking purposes until August 2027, with separate provisions for people and livestock.

The state government plans desilting, repairs, and rejuvenation of water storage structures under central and state schemes.