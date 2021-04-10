Maharashtra weekend lockdown: Are liquor shops, dhabas open? Govt answers

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a set of frequently asked questions in an attempt to clarify in confusion regarding the partial lockdown imposed in the state to check the Covid-19 spread.

Maharashtra is among nine states that are reporting a surge in daily infections. According to the Union health ministry, nine states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounts for 83.29 per cent of the new cases.

On Friday, the state reported the highest number of new cases at 58,993. Out of the total 58,993 cases recorded in the state, Mumbai recorded 9,200 new Covid-19 cases. There are 5,34,603 active cases in Maharashtra, according to the daily health bulletin by the state department.

On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced lockdown-like restrictions in the state to curb the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infections. Under the restrictions, the state government announced a weekend lockdown which will begin at 8pm on Fridays and continue till 7am on Mondays. The order also included night curfews and other prohibitory orders during the day.

The restrictions will remain in effect till April 30.

Read all the FAQs here on partial lockdown in Maharshtra:

Q: Can supermarkets or malls like D-Mart, Big Bazar, Reliance remain open?

A: Any establishment selling essential items as per the Government orders dated 4' and 5th Aprii, 2021 can remain open between 7 AM to 8 PM subject to strict adherence to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour. If it is selling multiple items some of which do not fall under essential items, that section may remain close.

Q: During weekend lockdown which activities will remain open, and which will remain closed?

A: All activities categorized under Essential Services can remain open. No person can move without a valid reason, which includes reasons specified in the order as well as the reason for the requirement of performing an essential service.

Q: Can APMC market be kept open during weekend lockdown?

A: Yes, subject to strict adherence to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour. If the local authorities feel that indiscipline in any APMC can lead to further transmission of the virus, then they may close the same after seeking permission from the State Government. It is expected that local authorities will keep a strict vigil over these.

Q: Can shops providing construction materials remain open?

A: No.

Q: Can garages servicing transport services remain open? Can shops of automotive spare parts etc remain open?

A: Garages being incidental to the requirement of transportation may remain open. Shops shall remain closed. Local authorities will keep a strict vigil on these and if any garage is found defaulting the COVID appropriate behaviour, it may be closed till the operation of COVID 19 disaster notification remains in force.

Q: Can employees of Central Government, PSU etc. be treated as an essential service provider?

A: No. All employees of Central Government and PSU's cannot be treated as essential service providers. However, Central Government / PSU employees belonging to sectors categorized as essential services fall under the ambit of essential service providers.

Q: Can citizen buy liquor?

A: Yes. In accordance with the Government order dated 4' April, 2021, citizens can buy liquor from bars (on take away basis) or as home delivery from the bars as per the time window provided in the said order for restaurants and bars. This is subject to the rules of the Excise Department.

Q: Can Liquor shops remain open/ do home delivery?

A: No.

Q: Can roadside dhaba remain open?

A: Yes. But the rules applicable to restaurants will apply - No seating- only take away/ delivery allowed.

Q: Can electrical home appliance (e.g. AC, Cooler, Fridge etc.) repairing shops remain open?

A: No

Q: Can Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra Passport Seva Kendra etc. which provide one window system for various government services be treated under essential services?

A: Yes, they can remain open SETU CSC Centers ; SETU between 7 AM to 8 PM.

Q: Can restaurants supply home parcels post 8pm and before 7am and on weekend?

A: Restaurants and bars are functioning as per the timings given by local authority, with the constrain that there is no seating dining allowed. Parcels are allowed to be picked up from restaurants by customers themselves during weekdays from 7 AM to 8 PM. No parcels can be picked up by the customer beyond these times and on weekends. However, home deliveries through e-commerce are allowed beyond these times and on weekends subject to regular timings as decided by local authorities.

