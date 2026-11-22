In a sudden move, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn its plea before the Bombay High Court against the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over what it claimed was an encroachment on the state's enforcement powers.

The state had contended that the regulations framed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSA) were originally intended to decentralise food regulation. (HT Archive/Representative Image) more less

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When the petition, filed in October by state FDA Commissioner (Tukaram Mundhe), came up for hearing on Saturday before a division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the court that the government wished to withdraw it.

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Sathe did not assign any reason for the withdrawal, following which the bench allowed the request and disposed of the plea as withdrawn.

The state, in its petition, had contended that the regulations framed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSA) were originally intended to decentralise food regulation, but various amendments issued by the Union Health Ministry and the FSSAI had "steadily dismantled the decentralised regime".

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The plea had claimed that the FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) exercised powers unlawfully by creating posts such as "Central Food Safety Officer" and "Central Licensing Authority", and added that these roles were foreign to the statutory framework of the Act.

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It had urged the high court to quash the unconstitutional amendments and regulations, and stay a May 2023 order restricting state officers from inspecting centrally licensed food units.