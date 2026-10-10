Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi detained ahead of Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan protest

Mumbai Police on Saturday detained Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and president of Hum Bharat Ke Log, ahead of a planned protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, officers said.

Tushar Gandhi was detained in Mumbai ahead of a planned ‘Chale Jao!’ protest at August Kranti Maidan backing the Cockroach Janata Party’s Jantar Mantar stir. (Video grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He was detained from Linking Road in Bandra and taken to the D N Nagar police station. Gandhi had planned to hold a “Chale Jao!” protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai’s Grant Road area in support of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“Picked up by Mumbai Police at National College intersection by Santa Cruz Police Station. Arrested being driven to unknown location. Mumbai Police Zindabad. Arrested brought to DN Nagar. Lok Shahi Zindabad!.Even though I have been arrested the August Kranti Maidan Protest continues. Chalo August Kranti Maidan!Kept in custody at DN Nagar Police Station,” Gandhi wrote on X.

Deep Dive Why was Tushar Gandhi detained ahead of the Mumbai protest? Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest and that court directions allowed protests only at Azad Maidan. Officers were picking up people planning to gather at August Kranti Maidan. Where was Tushar Gandhi detained, and where was he taken? Police detained Gandhi near Linking Road in Bandra and took him to D N Nagar police station, where he said he was being held in custody. What was Tushar Gandhi's August Kranti Maidan protest supporting? Gandhi planned a “Chale Jao!” protest in Mumbai in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest called by Gandhi in support of the CJP. They also said they could not grant permission, as the Bombay high court’s directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan. However, CJP workers claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vice-president Guddi S L was also picked up by the police in Andheri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vice-president Guddi S L was also picked up by the police in Andheri. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officers, requesting anonymity, said they were picking up people who were to protest at 3.30 pm at August Kranti Maidan.