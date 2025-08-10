Mallikarjun Kharge to host INDIA bloc leaders for dinner on Monday amid ‘voter fraud’ allegations, SIR row

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for INDIA bloc MPs on Monday, amid tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK MP Kanimozhi along with other leaders staging a protest at the Parliament against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.(PTI file)

The move follows a recent show of unity when top INDIA bloc leaders dined at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, pledging to oppose the electoral rolls’ revision in Bihar and what they called the BJP-Election Commission’s “vote chori model”.

On August 11, INDIA bloc MPs plan to march from Parliament to the Election Commission. Since the start of the Monsoon Session, both Houses of Parliament have witnessed protests over the SIR.

Earlier, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s presentation on “vote theft,” calling it well-researched and well-documented, and said it was now up to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act on it.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Pawar acknowledged that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi should have been more vigilant before the Maharashtra elections. “We should have looked into it earlier and been careful,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, EC of ‘vote chori’

On Friday, INDIA bloc leaders met at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s residence, for a dinner to discuss their strategy on the SIR in Bihar. During the meeting, Gandhi delivered a presentation on “vote chori being done,” alleging that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, was “rigging” the elections.

Opposition parties have been demanding a debate on the SIR exercise since the monsoon session of Parliament, claiming it will lead to widespread disenfranchisement. Gandhi detailed what he called the BJP’s “vote chori model” and explained the entire “game” of how the party and the Election Commission were allegedly manipulating polls.

In a post on X, the Congress said: “A united front against electoral manipulation! We are committed to protecting democracy and will save it from being destroyed at all costs.”

Earlier the same day, Gandhi held a press conference where he presented evidence, describing the alleged malpractice as a “huge criminal fraud” carried out through “collusion” between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, “The way opposition parties have been united in Parliament in national interest and have cornered the government, the same unity was visible in the meeting as well.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) later responded, saying: “Rahul Gandhi should either give a Declaration as per rules or apologise to the country for his false allegations.”

Gogoi said that leaders from around 24 parties attended, including Sharad Pawar, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tejashwi Yadav, and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. He described the gathering as having “an atmosphere of dialogue, friendship and harmony.”

He added, “The manner in which we questioned the Govt in Parliament in public interest and national interest, in a united manner, we asked them important questions – we experienced the same atmosphere… He addressed a press conference on the issues of fake voters, bogus voting. He spoke on the same with evidence. Leaders of various political parties had questions about it. Dialogue was held over the same. Pieces of evidence that Rahul Gandhi presented before everyone today (August 8) were presented to the leaders too.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)