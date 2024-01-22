close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Despite insults, I have adjusted’: Mamata attacks INDIA ally Left

‘Despite insults, I have adjusted’: Mamata attacks INDIA ally Left

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee said that she cannot agree with those with whom she had fought for 34 years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Left is attempting to control the agenda of the Opposition's INDIA alliance and underscored that no one confronts the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as directly as she does.

TMC leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.(HT photo/Samir Jana)
TMC leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.(HT photo/Samir Jana)

“I suggested the name INDIA during the opposition bloc meeting. But whenever I attend the meeting, I find the Left trying to control it,” the chief minister said, according to PTI. "This is not acceptable. I cannot agree with those with whom I had fought for 34 years."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She added: “Despite such insults, I have adjusted and attended the INDIA bloc meetings.”

Mamata-led Trinamool Congress stormed to power for the first time in 2011, ending the 34-year-long rule of the Left Front government in West Bengal.

The chief minister made the remarks during an all-faith rally in Kolkata, aligning with the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trinamool Congress is a key member of the opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress, along with the CPI (M)-led Left Front, Congress, and TMC collectively constitute the 28-party strong INDIA opposition bloc. However, in West Bengal, the CPI(M) and Congress have aligned against the TMC and BJP.

Also Read | 'Don't care': Adhir Chowdhury on Trinamool's new plan to contest all 42 seats in Bengal

On Monday, without naming the Congress, she criticised the delay in seat-sharing discussions within the INDIA block regarding West Bengal.

"I have the power and mass base to take on the BJP and fight against them. But some people don't want to listen to us about seat sharing. If you don't want to fight the BJP, then at least don't give away seats to them," she said, according to PTI.

Further, without naming Rahul Gandhi, she spoke on the controversy over his visit to a shrine in Assam, asserting that just going to the temple is not enough.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee's ‘anti-women’ dig at BJP: ‘They talk about Lord Ram, not Goddess Sita’

“How many politicians today took on the BJP head-on? Somebody went to one temple and thought it was sufficient, but it was not,” the chief minister said, according to PTI.

She added: “I am the only one who visited the temple, gurudwara, church, and mosque. I have been fighting for a long time. When the Babri Masjid issue (demolition) happened, and violence was taking place, I was on the streets.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On