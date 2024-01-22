Mamata Banerjee's ‘anti-women’ dig at BJP: ‘They talk about Lord Ram, not Goddess Sita’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it only talks about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita as the saffron party is “anti-women”. The TMC supremo's comments come on a day when the ‘pran pratishtha' ceremony was held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

“They (BJP) talk about Lord Ram, but what about Goddess Sita? She was all along with Lord Ram during his exile. They don't speak about her as they are anti-women. We are worshippers of Goddess Durga, so they should not try to lecture us about religion,” Banerjee said while addressing the TMC's all-faith rally in Kolkata.

She further slammed the saffron over the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, saying, “I don't believe in politicising religion ahead of elections. I am against such practice. I have no objection against those worshipping Lord Ram, but object to interference with the food habits of people.”

The Trinamool Congress on Monday held the all-faith rally in Kolkata, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony. During the foot march, she visited several places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras.

On Sunday, Banerjee, who had declined the invitation to attend the Ram temple event calling it a “gimmick show before Lok Sabha polls”, clarified that the rally is not to “counter anyone”.

"I am not doing this to counter anyone or protest anything. I have already said religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all. On January 22, I will first offer prayers to Maa Kali and then lead the rally. It will touch temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches along its route before reaching Park Circus where a meeting will be held," she said.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

The ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram Mandir was held on Monday afternoon in the holy city of Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the grand event with several other dignitaries including politicians, saints, and celebrities.

