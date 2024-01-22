close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee's ‘anti-women’ dig at BJP: ‘They talk about Lord Ram, not Goddess Sita’

Mamata Banerjee's ‘anti-women’ dig at BJP: ‘They talk about Lord Ram, not Goddess Sita’

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 22, 2024 07:41 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee on Monday held the all-faith rally in Kolkata, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it only talks about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita as the saffron party is “anti-women”. The TMC supremo's comments come on a day when the ‘pran pratishtha' ceremony was held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

“They (BJP) talk about Lord Ram, but what about Goddess Sita? She was all along with Lord Ram during his exile. They don't speak about her as they are anti-women. We are worshippers of Goddess Durga, so they should not try to lecture us about religion,” Banerjee said while addressing the TMC's all-faith rally in Kolkata.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She further slammed the saffron over the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, saying, “I don't believe in politicising religion ahead of elections. I am against such practice. I have no objection against those worshipping Lord Ram, but object to interference with the food habits of people.”

The Trinamool Congress on Monday held the all-faith rally in Kolkata, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony. During the foot march, she visited several places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras.

On Sunday, Banerjee, who had declined the invitation to attend the Ram temple event calling it a “gimmick show before Lok Sabha polls”, clarified that the rally is not to “counter anyone”.

"I am not doing this to counter anyone or protest anything. I have already said religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all. On January 22, I will first offer prayers to Maa Kali and then lead the rally. It will touch temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches along its route before reaching Park Circus where a meeting will be held," she said.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

The ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram Mandir was held on Monday afternoon in the holy city of Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the grand event with several other dignitaries including politicians, saints, and celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On