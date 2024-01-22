close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee holds all-faith rally in Kolkata amid Ram temple consecration. Video

Mamata Banerjee holds all-faith rally in Kolkata amid Ram temple consecration. Video

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 22, 2024 07:30 PM IST

The all-faith rally began from Hazra More in Kolkata and is set to culminate at the Park Circus Maidan later in the day with a mega gathering.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday afternoon carried out an ‘all-faith’ rally in Kolkata amid the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. During the rally, Banerjee will visit several places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras.

Mamata Banerjee holds all-faith rally in Kolkata (Twitter/TMC)
Mamata Banerjee holds all-faith rally in Kolkata (Twitter/TMC)

In a video posted by the TMC's official handle on X(formerly known as Twitter), Banerjee, who began the ‘Sanghati’ march from Hazra More, can be seen walking through a large crowd and greeting people with folded hands. The CM wore her trademark white and blue bordered cotton sari with a shawl wrapped around her neck.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The rally is set to culminate at the Park Circus Maidan later in the day with a mega gathering.

The rally aligns with the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, the CM had declined the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony saying, “The event is a gimmick show before the Lok Sabha polls”. She added that she “does not support festivities that exclude other communities”.

Hitting out at the BJP, Banerjee had said, “It is not our (politicians) job to do 'pran pratishtha'. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the TMC chief clarified that the all-faith rally is not to counter anyone.

"I am not doing this to counter anyone or protest anything. I have already said religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all. On January 22, I will first offer prayers to Maa Kali and then lead the rally. It will touch temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches along its route before reaching Park Circus where a meeting will be held," she told the media.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On