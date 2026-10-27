Man accused in minor’s rape, murder shot dead by police in Bengal

The main accused in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl was shot dead by police in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday after he allegedly snatched an officer’s gun and fired at the personnel, officers familiar with the matter said.

The accused, Prahlad Das, was arrested on Sunday, hours after the body of a Class 11 student—who went missing on Saturday—was recovered.

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The accused, Prahlad Das, was arrested on Sunday, hours after the body of a Class 11 student—who went missing on Saturday—was recovered. Police took him to the crime scene in Gaighata at around 2:50am on Monday, officers said, adding that Das attacked the police when they were returning.

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“Das had confessed to the crime during interrogation and was taken to the spot for reconstruction of the crime. While the team was returning, he snatched the service revolver of a sub-inspector and fired at the police. Two policemen were injured. Police fired in self-defence, and Das was injured. He died at a hospital,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

This is the second such incident in the state in three months. In July, an accused in the rape and murder of a 11-year-old girl at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district was shot dead by policeafter he allegedly snatched an officer’s gun and fired at the cops when he was taken to the crime scene.