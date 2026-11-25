A group of around six armed men allegedly attacked a man with sickles and opened fire outside Gate No. 4 of Pune’s Shivajinagar court in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon before fleeing on two-wheelers.

The attackers fled after the assault, leaving behind two pistols, a magazine loaded with cartridges and a mobile phone. (Sourced) more less

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The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital and is known to be critical. Police officials said the assailants' identities were yet to be established and an investigation was underway.

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The victim's identity and the motive behind the attack were also yet to be ascertained.

What happened

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers arrived on two two-wheelers, carrying firearms and sickles. One of the assailants allegedly opened fire, while the others attacked the victim with sickles.

“The victim tried to escape by running inside the court premises but was cornered and repeatedly attacked. He was later found lying in a pool of blood,” lawyers present at the court said.

The attackers fled after the assault, leaving behind two pistols, a magazine loaded with cartridges and a mobile phone. The incident triggered panic in the crowded court premises, with eyewitnesses saying that nobody dared to intervene.

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams, including Crime Branch personnel, rushed to the spot, while forensic experts were called to examine the scene. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the court premises and surrounding areas to identify the attackers and trace their escape route. Supriya Sule flags law-and-order situation in Pune {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams, including Crime Branch personnel, rushed to the spot, while forensic experts were called to examine the scene. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the court premises and surrounding areas to identify the attackers and trace their escape route. Supriya Sule flags law-and-order situation in Pune {{/usCountry}}

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The incident prompted a reaction from NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who expressed concern over Pune's deteriorating law-and-order situation.

In a social media post, she questioned how armed assailants could carry out such an attack in broad daylight near a court complex that has a police outpost and security presence. She demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and strict action against them.