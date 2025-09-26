Man dies by suicide after jumping into river in Kalyan, called wife before to say goodbye

A 44-year-old man has ended his life by jumping into a river in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district after he called his wife to inform her that he was committing suicide, police said. Eyewitnesses, including local fishermen, told the police that a man dressed in white shirt and black trousers was seen jumping from the Gandhari bridge at night.(PTI file photo)

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on September 19 and his body was found two days later, they said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Dhanaji Raghunath Shinde, a resident of Badlapur in the district. "Shinde ended his life jumping into the Gandhari river in Kalyan on Friday. Before taking the extreme step, he called his wife on her mobile phone and said he will not return home as he was going to commit suicide. He asked her to take care of their children and then switched off his phone," an official of Padgha police station said.

Eyewitnesses, including local fishermen, told the police that a man dressed in white shirt and black trousers was seen jumping from the Gandhari bridge at night. Meanwhile, after his phone call, his wife approached the police and filed a missing person complaint.

After being informed, the police, fire brigade personnel and local fishermen launched a search operation in the river. After two days of intense search operation, Shinde's body was found near the riverbank on Sunday.

Police carried out a panchnama at the spot before sending the body for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Khadakpada police station in Kalyan and transferred to the Padgha police station for investigation.