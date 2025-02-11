Man fined 25K for provoking elephant for photo: Officials

The forest department has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on a man, a resident of Gundlupet, for allegedly provoking a wild elephant in an attempt to take a photo near Bandipur National Park, thereby violating the wildlife protection guideline, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Environmental activist Joseph Hoover condemned the act, calling for stricter action against such reckless behaviour. (AP PHOTO)

The incident, which took place on Saturday evening and was captured on video and widely shared on social media, purportedly shows the man shouting and waving his hands at the elephant, causing distress to the animal, they added.

Shahul Hameed, 32, was penalised after the viral video surfaced, in which it was seen that the accused was disturbing the elephant on the Gundlupet-Ooty highway. The animal had wandered onto the road in search of food when Hameed allegedly tried to provoke it for a photograph, officials said.

“The incident occurred on Saturday evening, and we were alerted on Sunday morning after the video spread online,” Bandipur Tiger Reserve project director B Prabhakaran said. “Once we identified him, we detained him on Sunday noon, imposed a ₹25,000 fine, and released him after taking a bond,” he added. Officials said Hameed had violated wildlife protection guidelines by disturbing the elephant.

Environmental activist Joseph Hoover condemned the act, calling for stricter action against such reckless behaviour. “The elephant was merely searching for food near the highway, but the man deliberately tried to enrage it for the sake of photos. This is unacceptable. He should have been booked under stringent laws to set an example,” Hoover said.

Ina statement, Hameed later said, “I was on a trip to Bandipur National Park when I took photos and videos of the elephant. I realised my mistake and have paid the fine. People should respect wildlife and avoid disturbing animals for photographs.”