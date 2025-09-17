Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Man gets 20 years jail for raping 12-year-girl, forcing abortion in 2021

PTI
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 05:31 pm IST

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Ramesh, they said.

A court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years' imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2021 and forcing her to undergo an abortion by administering pills, officials said on Wednesday.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered an FIR on March 17, 2021, in this regard and later filed a chargesheet in court.(File photo/ Representational)

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh also imposed a fine of 50,000 on Ramesh, they said.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said that Ramesh took away the girl from the Jugail area in 2021 after assuring her father that he would look after her and also arrange her marriage.

The girl's father, who had five daughters, agreed to hand over his youngest child to him, Agrahari said.

According to the prosecution, Ramesh sexually assaulted the girl, and when she got pregnant, he forced her to undergo an abortion by giving her medicines. He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter.

Later, he left the girl at her maternal uncle's house, where she narrated the ordeal to her relatives.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered an FIR on March 17, 2021, in this regard and later filed a chargesheet in court.

Hearing the case, the court sentenced Ramesh to 20 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine, Agrahari added.

