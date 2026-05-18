Man inserts hacksaw blade into pregnant wife's private part, kills her: Report

A pregnant woman was allegedly thrashed and murdered by her husband in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district last week due to an argument. The accused inserted a hacksaw blade into the woman's private part, news agency PTI reported citing police and health officials. According to a police official, the couple got married five years back and have a four-year-old daughter. (Representational Photo/AI-generated/Chatgpt)

The brutal incident happened last week on Thursday, May 14, in Chhattisgarh's Bhitthikala village under Manipur police station limits. The victim was 23.

According to a police official, the couple got married five years back and have a four-year-old daughter. The accused would often hit his wife when drunk. On Thursday, during one such fight, he murdered her. He committed the crime while their daughter was also present in the home.

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"As per preliminary information, the couple got married around five years ago. The accused frequently assaulted his wife while under the influence of alcohol. On May 14, he thrashed his wife and inserted a hacksaw blade into her private part. The brutality happened when the couple's four-year-old daughter was at home," PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

He added that after committing the crime, the accused took his wife to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital after she fell unconscious and told doctors that she suffered injuries in a road accident, said an official. The woman was declared dead in the hospital, he said.

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The official said that after hearing that his wife had died as a result of his brutal assault, the husband fled from the hospital, following which, the victim's body was kept in the mortuary.

"A post mortem was conducted next morning when her relatives arrived and the husband was booked based on its report," he said.

After the postmortem, Dr Santu Bag, an autopsy surgeon in the forensic medicine department of the hospital, said that the woman was three months pregnant and had suffered some 17 serious external injuries on her body. A iron rod-like object, some 10 inches long, was recovered from her private part, Bad added.

The object was given to the police for forensic examination.

The police said that the accused was apprehended on Sunday from Ambikapur and claimed that he has confessed to the crime.