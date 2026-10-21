Man killed in knife attack after argument over roll delivery in Jharkhand

One man was killed and three were injured in a knife attack over alleged delay in a roll delivery at a food stall in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district late on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday. (HT photo)

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The incident at Adityapur Industrial Area Development Authority (AIADA) 'Khau Gali' (food Street), under Adityapur police station, took place at around 1am when Shekhar Tirkey and his friend Golu reached the food stall.

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According to the police, Shekhar got into an argument with the stall owner after his roll delivery was delayed. The exchange of words escalated when the shop owner and his staff allegedly attacked him and his friend with knives. Two local residents – Sagar Jha and Arun Pandey – tried to mediate but were also injured in the attack.

Shekhar and the other three injured people were rushed to Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in Jamshedpur where he succumbed to injuries.

"The violent clash happened over a minor dispute. The detained persons are being interrogated and police are investigating the matter seriously," Abhinav Bhardwaj, Seraikela sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} People aware of the details said Shekhar was engaged in a job involving installation of lights at the Shiv Mandir Durga Puja Samiti pandal in Adityapur. He had called in the puja samiti members after which samiti member Sunny also rushed to the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People aware of the details said Shekhar was engaged in a job involving installation of lights at the Shiv Mandir Durga Puja Samiti pandal in Adityapur. He had called in the puja samiti members after which samiti member Sunny also rushed to the spot. {{/usCountry}}