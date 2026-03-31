Man slams 4-year-old to the ground, smashes head on iron rod in brutal assault
The accused, an autorickshaw driver, allegedly carried out the violent assault after an argument with the minor's father in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
A man brutally assaulted a four-year-old boy by lifting him up by his legs and slamming him into the ground, thereafter smashing the child's head on an iron rod.
The accused, an autorickshaw driver, allegedly carried out the violent assault after an argument with the minor's father in Maharashtra's Palghar district, PTI news agency cited the police as saying.
In a video footage of the incident, the accused is seen walking towards his autorickshaw, following which he picks the child up from the ground and slams him. The driver is then seen picking the four-year-old up and running inside a building.
The incident, which was captured on the CCTV camera, took place in a housing society at Vasai on Monday night.
Accused in custody, child critical
The accused was arrested after the incident, police said, according to PTI, while the child was critically injured and taken to the hospital. The four-year-old sustained head injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Mira road and is battling for his life, police added.
“The brutal incident took place around 8 pm on Monday. A minor argument between the accused autorickshaw driver Sandeep Pawar and the child's father Atul Kondhare took a gruesome turn,” senior police inspector Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar told PTI.
The inspector said the child was playing with other children in the parked autorickshaw when the driver walked out to the three-wheeler. Ghadigaonkar said that after forcefully slamming the child, the driver “rushed inside the building while holding the child, and smashed his head against an iron rod before throwing him to the ground again.”
The inspector said that the assault was carried out solely to avenge a fight he had earlier with the boy's father over a minor issue." The accused was remanded to three days of police custody by a local court, after a case was registered against him under ‘attempt to murder’ and other relevant sections of the BNS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More