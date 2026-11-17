The 24 hour complete shutdown across Manipur districts demanding prompt action into deaths of four Naga civilians, ended on Tuesday. The bandh inconvenienced people, paralysing normal life in the state.

The shutdown largely affected valley districts and other Naga inhabited areas including Ukhrul, Senapati and others. (Representative file photo)

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Native People’s Committee, Manipur (NPCM), a joint civil body of native people of Manipur imposed the total shutdown with effect from Monday midnight till Tuesday midnight. The body announced the total shutdown following a meeting held on Sunday in Imphal.

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On November 12, four civilians including a woman were killed in an armed ambush at New Heaven, Ukhrul district along NH-202 (Imphal-Nagaland via Ukhrul). The four were coming from Ukhrul to Imphal in two separate vehicles and armed people suspected to be Kuki militants launched the ambush in which all four succumbed to bullet injuries at the spot.

The shutdown largely affected valley districts and other Naga inhabited areas including Ukhrul, Senapati and others.

In Chingmeirong area of Imphal West, bandh supporters came on streets and blocked roads with burnt tyres and piling debris.

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{{^usCountry}} There were reports of confrontation between security forces and bandh supporters which was brought under control by Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were reports of confrontation between security forces and bandh supporters which was brought under control by Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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However, tension remains in the Chingmeirong area of Imphal West district.

The impact of the shutdown was felt in both the valley districts and Naga-inhabited areas of the hill districts, with shops, markets and business establishments remaining closed. In Ukhrul district headquarters, all shops and commercial establishments remained shut in response to the strike.

Also Read: Manipur firing: Woman killed, three injured in attacks on farmers in Senapati and Ukhrul

Co-convenor of NPCM, Ph Deban asked the government to abrogate suspension of operation (SoO) with Kuki militants.

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“NPCM will not accept the body of the 4 Nagas that are lying at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS), Porompat, Imphal East district until the demands are made mainly by abrogation of SoO agreement”, he said.

On September 4, Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam told mediapersons that the Suspension of Operation (SoO) between Kuki armed militants was not extended.

Also Read: In divided Manipur, a Naga village with no safe way out

Tripartite SoO pact with Kuki militants covering 25 Kuki militants outfit under two umbrella organisation Kuki National Organsiation (KNO) comprises 17 outfits and United People’s Front (UPF) comprising 8 outfits was first signed on August 22, 2008 with both the central and state governments. At present, Manipur has at least 14 such designated SoO camps.