Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand on Sunday said neither progress nor lasting peace can be achieved in the troubled state as long as a gun culture persisted, as he visited Sinai Camp, a designated camp of Suspension of Operation (SoO) militants in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, followed its taken over by security forces in a joint operation.

During the operation, 17 individuals impersonating registered SoO cadres using false identities were found only in the camp. (ANI)

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After interacting with senior security officers and personnel, Khemchand Singh commended the CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for its courage and valour, particularly for its leading role in the successful operation that brought the camp under complete control. He maintained that due care must be taken to ensure innocent civilians are not affected by combing operations.

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He directed the security personnel that “we are here to protect the lives and properties of the people. Manipur cannot progress or achieve lasting peace as long as a gun culture exists,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s secretariat.

It added that he appealed to the people of the State to shun violence, surrender illegal arms, and join hands to restore peace and harmony in the State.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement further continued that the camp was disarmed and taken over by the CRPF following a joint operation conducted by CRPF’s CoBRA unit, Manipur Police and other security agencies in the aftermath of he killing of three firewood collectors belonging to the Meitei community at Sunulok in Imphal East district of Manipur. Security forces take control of Sinai Camp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement further continued that the camp was disarmed and taken over by the CRPF following a joint operation conducted by CRPF’s CoBRA unit, Manipur Police and other security agencies in the aftermath of he killing of three firewood collectors belonging to the Meitei community at Sunulok in Imphal East district of Manipur. Security forces take control of Sinai Camp {{/usCountry}}

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During the operation, 17 individuals impersonating registered SoO cadres using false identities were found only in the camp. “The camp was supposed to house about 150 cadres,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Sinai camp was the designated camp of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), which are under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. This is the first-ever visit by a sitting Chief Minister to a designated camp under the SoO.

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The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Government Spokesperson and MLA of Heirok Assembly Constituency, Th. Radheshyam during the visit.

First visit by a sitting Manipur CM to an SoO camp

The statement further stated that Khemchand Singh inspected the entire camp premises and was briefed by officers of the CRPF and Assam Rifles on the operations conducted and the prevailing law and order situation in the area.

Later, Khemchand Singh also interacted with CSOs and villagers of the area.

IG, CRPF (M&N) Sector, Homkar Amol Vinukant, IG of Manipur Police Kamei Angam Romanus, DIG of Manipur Police N. Herojit Meetei, DIG of CRPF Rajesh Kumar, Colonel Radha Krishnan of Assam Rifles, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi district, SPs of Kangpokpi and Imphal East and other senior officers of other security agencies were also present during the visit.

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The tripartite SoO pact with Kuki militants covering 25 outfits under two umbrella organisations, Kuki National Organisation (KNO) comprising 17 outfits and United People’s Front (UPF) comprising 8 outfits, was first signed on August 22, 2008 with the Government of India and the Government of Manipur. The pact aimed to cease hostilities, with the militant groups agreeing to completely stop any form of violence.

The cadres of these groups are housed at 14 designated camps.

The latest SoO pact was renewed during President’s Rule in Manipur on September 4, 2025, for a period of one year, despite demands from people across the state, particularly members of the Meitei community, for the pact to be abrogated.

However, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had confirmed to the media that the SoO pact has not been extended or renewed since it expired on September 4, 2026.