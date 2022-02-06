Manipur CM N Biren Singh files nomination, promises manifesto soon

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday filed his nomination from his native Heingang assembly constituency for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections that will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The results of the polls will be announced on March 10.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh was accompanied by BJP Manipur president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi while filing his nomination paper at the returning officer’s office at Heingang in Imphal East district.

“Our party (BJP) is also going to publish the manifesto at the earliest. Our manifesto will be very practical and it can be implemented on the field,” the chief minister said.

Reacting to the Congress manifesto which was released on Friday, N Biren Singh said, “The manifesto should be practical. It shouldn’t be mere propaganda. Otherwise, heresay or bluffing has nothing to do with the people.”

On Friday, the Congress party which is aiming a return to power released its 37 point election manifesto which promised creation of 50,000 new jobs each year for youths and one third reservations for women in all government jobs for the ensuing assembly elections.

Later sharing some photographs of the nomination papers filing process in a tweet on Saturday, Biren Singh wrote, “It gives me immense pleasure to file the nomination as the BJP candidate from Heingang AC at the Office of Returning Officer today. I was joined by Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji, Pres @BJP4Manipur Best wishes to all BJP candidates filing nominations for the upcoming election.”

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be facing Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh in the Heingang constituency in the first phase of the elections wherein polling will be held across 38 assembly constituencies under five electoral districts on February 27.

On Friday, Deputy Speaker K Robindro Singh of BJP (Mayang-Imphal) along with eighth others filed his nomination papers in respect of the first phase of polls while Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh of the BJP (Singjamei) and six others filed nomination papers from their respective assembly constituencies on Thursday.

Nomination papers will be received till February 8 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on February 9, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 11.