Manipur refuses to compensate activist detained for FB post

Manipur has refused to compensate activist Leichombam Erendro for his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) for an “objectionable” Facebook post, saying he is a “habitual offender” whose arrest was essential to maintain public tranquillity.

“Arrest of detenu was essential in order to prevent him from indulging in posting further hatred or insulting comments on social media and abusing his position as a political activist,” district magistrate (Imphal West) said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday.

The affidavit came in response to a petition by Erendro’s father seeking compensation for his son’s detention under NSA, which provides for imprisonment without trial for up to two years, on May 13.

Erendro, who was released in July, was arrested for poking in a Facebook post fun at cow urine and dung being used as a cure for Covid-19 following the death of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party chief S Tikendra Singh of the disease.

The affidavit listed eight pending criminal cases against Erendro, which include four filed in connection with his May 13 post. A sedition case is also pending against him since 2018. Charge sheets have been filed in five cases against him.

The affidavit described Erendro as an “influential young social activist” with a huge fan following on social media that raises him to the status of a “celebrity”. “There was no malafide intention…the detention order was passed taking into account the situation that was prevailing at the time when the post was made on Facebook. The detenu was not subjected to any custodial torture. Therefore, ground for compensation is not made out.”

A bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah took the affidavit on record and agreed to consider compensation on August 23.