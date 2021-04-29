Manipur shuts sports complexes to curb Covid-19 spread

Manipur has prohibited all sports-related activity at sports complexes including those operated by private entities in view of the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, according to a state government order.

“...all sporting activities in the state including any sport-related activity at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and other sport complexes in the districts, including privately run or managed sport complexes are banned with immediate effect,” says a notification issued by Commissioner (Youth Affairs and Sports) Bobby Waikhom on April 24.

The step has been taken up in view of the second wave of Covid-19 and the increasing number of cases in Manipur and also taking into consideration the recommendation of the State Consultative Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, the notification said.

“Further, the entry of visitors at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex except officials and staff of Youth Affairs and Sports, National Sport University and other departments located at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex is also banned with immediate effect,” it further said.

Manipur, which is also known as the power house of sports, has been home to a large number of international and national-level players. In recent years, sportspersons from the state have been given 14 Arjuna awards, 2 Rajiv Gandhi khel ratna awards, one Dronacharya award and one Dhyan Chand award.

In view of the prevailing situation, the ongoing matches of the state level football tourney popularly known as state league and other district-level super league matches have also been postponed since last week onwards.

On Wednesday the state reported 259 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest-ever single day spike figure for this year, taking the state’s total infection tally to 31,001. The state has 1,230 active cases, officials said.

Even though 29,376 persons (including 59 on Wednesday) have recovered so far, the recovery rate has been reduced to 94.75 %.

Meanwhile two more persons died due to Covid-19 at two hospitals in Imphal in the last 24 hours. As a result, the state’s total cumulative death toll has risen to 395, they said.

Till date, a total of 1,59,860 persons including healthcare workers and frontline workers in Manipur got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On the other hand, altogether 67,048 healthcare workers and frontline workers received a second dose of vaccines.