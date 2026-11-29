Thousands of people displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023 marched through Imphal on Sunday, demanding that the state and central governments ensure their rehabilitation and resettlement.

The mass rally was organised by the Apex Committee of Meetei IDPs. It began at Keishampat Junction in Imphal West and ended at Thangmeiband Athletic Union Ground (THAU Ground), passing through the heart of Imphal. (HT Sourced Photo) more less

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The mass rally was organised by the Apex Committee of Meetei IDPs. It began at Keishampat Junction in Imphal West and ended at Thangmeiband Athletic Union Ground (THAU Ground), passing through the heart of Imphal.

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Protesters marched while chanting slogans such as “We do not want to stay at relief camps” and “Let us return to our homes”, under the banner “When are we going to be sent home”.

Protesters marched holding placards. (HT Photo)

They also held placards that read: “Exile by neglect is state failure”, “No peace without return”, “Who is responsible for the loss of our beloved ones?”, “Day… of waiting, month… of promises, year… of silence”, “Break the silence, end the exile” and “We oppose displacement without a timeline”.

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{{^usCountry}} Markets in Imphal remained closed and people suspended their work in support of the rally and the demands of the displaced families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Markets in Imphal remained closed and people suspended their work in support of the rally and the demands of the displaced families. {{/usCountry}}

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During the rally, M Thoiba Meetei, president of the Meetei Council Moreh, said the violence displaced thousands of people from both the Meitei and Kuki communities.

“Families have been taking shelter in relief camps across Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. Families who initially sought temporary shelter are still living in relief camps after years of displacement,” Thoiba said.

The march followed repeated efforts by displaced people to bring their concerns to the attention of state and national leaders.

Leishangthem Inaocha, chairman of the Committee on Protection of Meitei Victims, said that over the years, displaced people raised the issue and sought intervention during several meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, other central leaders, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and incumbent chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

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According to Inaocha, those meetings have yet to produce a firm commitment from either the state government or the Centre on when resettlement could begin. The protesters urged both governments to explain what steps were being taken to end the crisis and how displaced families would be supported in returning home.

Inaocha said the Manipur crisis could be resolved easily if the Centre showed concern for the people of the state, but alleged that no steps had been taken towards resettlement. He also criticised the government for focusing on foreign diplomacy while the state remained in turmoil.

The protesters also said they felt their concerns were receiving too little attention as the government continued to organise public events and political discussions shifted towards elections. For families still living in camps, they said, each passing month without a clear timeline made it harder to plan for life beyond the camps.

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Later, following a public meeting, the IDPs submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention by the Government of India to ensure the safe, dignified and permanent return of all those who were forced to leave their homes following the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

Manipur violence erupted on May 3, 2023. The crisis claimed more than 306 lives, while 49 people remained untraceable as of August 31, 2026. More than 60,000 people had been displaced, according to Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam.

According to reports, more than 100 people died in relief camps due to “unnatural causes”, while eight deaths were reported as suicides.

Meanwhile, the Joint IDP Committee, Churachandpur, a committee of Kuki displaced persons, said in a statement issued on Saturday that a scheduled 48-hour total shutdown, which was to begin at 6am on Monday, had been postponed.