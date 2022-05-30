Manish Tewari on Moose Wala murder: 'Series of unfortunate incidents since…'

A day after Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered, party leader Manish Tewari said on Monday that there have been a series of unfortunate incidents since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab, adding it is obvious that somebody is trying to test the red lines of the new state government.

"Since the new government was formed in Punjab there have been series of unfortunate incidents beginning with the killing of some Kabaddi players, attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, attack on a police personnel in Jalandhar and now killing of Sidhu Moose Wala," Tewari, the Congress' MP from Anandpur Sahib told news agency ANI.

Tewari requested chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take police into confidence and ensure law and order in Punjab and said there can be various implications if the peace of a border state gets disturbed. “As far as personal security is concerned, an objective audit should be carried out for people who require security, especially those who have been on the frontline of the fight against terrorism in Punjab. It is the responsibility of the state and the Centre to protect them,” Tewari further said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Moose Wala's murder took place a day after his security was downgraded by the state government. The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at the Mansa police station.

The police have named gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in Moose Wala's murder. Goldy Brar is a Canada-based gangster and is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is currently in jail.

On Saturday evening, Director-General of Police VK Bhawra said that Lawrence Bishnoi's group has taken the responsibility for Moose Wala's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera.

The AAP government in Punjab has come under fire from opposition parties over Moose Wala's murder. The Congress has demanded the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mann has agreed to a judicial probe into the case after Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh wrote to him, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

