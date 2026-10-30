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Rijiju's ‘swimming competition’ idea after Manoj Tiwari takes Yamuna dip; invites Rahul, Kejriwal

Tiwari, who posted a video of him taking a dip, said on X, “Kejriwal ji and Rahul Gandhi ji, this is not a reel, this is reality. This is Delhi's Yamuna ji.”

Updated on: Oct 30, 2026, 13:42:22 IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday responded to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's dip in the Yamuna River with a challenge, floating the idea of a “swimming competition” between them.

Tiwari's video and Rijiju's response came amid efforts to clean the Yamuna River. (X/ @BJP4Delhi/ @KirenRijiju)
Tiwari's video and Rijiju's response came amid efforts to clean the Yamuna River. (X/ @BJP4Delhi/ @KirenRijiju)

Tiwari had on Thursday posted a video of him taking a dip in the Yamuna River, seemingly to point to the river's cleanliness, and had also invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to do the same.

Replying to Tiwari's post, Rijiju wrote, “Manoj ji, don't you think that in Yamuna ji's much cleaner water, there could be a swimming competition between the two of us?” The exchange came amid efforts to clean the river, which flows for around 52 km through Delhi.

Also Read | Accumulated sludge, water from drains causing ammonia level spikes in Yamuna river, says pollution board

Shah, following the launch of the clean-up projects, pledged that the BJP government would ensure that the river's Delhi stretch is cleaned by 2029.

Manoj Tiwari's Yamuna challenge to Rahul, Kejriwal; AAP leader responds

Tiwari shared a video of him taking a dip in the Yamuna. The BJP MP from Purvanchal said, “Kejriwal ji and Rahul Gandhi ji, this is not a reel, this is reality. This is Delhi's Yamuna ji. Today I took a bath here and also performed Achaman. Kejriwal ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, when are you coming to take a dip?” Tiwari said he had tasted (achaman) the Yamuna water.

Responding to the BJP MP's remarks, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was “well known that 26 km stretch of Yamuna river from Palla to Wazirabad has always been comparatively clean.” He claimed the stretch was cleaner during the AAP government, while citing Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reports.

“These BJP frauds know nothing about Delhi.” Bharadwaj said in a post on X, adding that the first nallah (drain) enters Yamuna at Wazirabad near Signature bridge. “That's (the) 862 MGD (million gallons per day) drain which pollutes Yamuna first after 26 kms of its entry into Delhi,” the AAP leader added. He further invited Tiwari and Delhi water minister Parvesh Varma to drink the river's water at Kalindi Kunj.

“Last year also they ran away from the challenge. This year too, they will run away,” Bharadwaj said in his post. Delhi water minister Verma had earlier said that the BJP had “never claimed that the Yamuna has been completely cleaned.” “It will take around two-and-a-half to three years for the Yamuna to be completely clean,” news agency PTI cited Verma as saying. Verma added that the upper stream of the Yamuna in Delhi – between Palla and Wazirabad – had been completely cleaned, and that cleaning was underway between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj.

Also Read | Yamuna toxic foam: Why is the river covered with glacier-like layers of froth?

AAP leader Bharadwaj in his post also claimed that the Haryana government had been asked to release “extra fresh water into Yamuna from Hathnikund barrage” last year around Chhatth festival. “This extra water further dilutes the pollutant load and these jokers start their circus to fool the people of Delhi,” Bharadwaj said in the post.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arya Mishra

Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.

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