‘Maoism got encouragement due to Congress’ policies’: Modi in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Maoism got encouragement for decades in Chhattisgarh and other states due to policies of the Congress party and the situation in Chhattisgarh is rapidly changing with a new era of peace being seen in Maoist-affected areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters upon his arrival during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple development projects, in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday. (PMO)

Addressing a public meeting in Mohbhattha village in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, Modi said many mothers lost their beloved sons and many sisters lost their brothers in Maoist violence.

“Over the decades, Maoism got encouragement in many states including Chhattisgarh due to policies of Congress. Whichever region lagged behind in development, Maoism flourished there, but what did the party that ran the government for 60 years do? It declared such districts backward and turned away from its responsibility,” PM said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated multiple development projects of more than ₹33,700 crore related to various sectors in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

He said, “The indifference of erstwhile governments was like adding fuel to the fire. You (Chhattisgarh) have also suffered it (the Naxal menace). The (previous) Congress government never took care of amenities of poor tribals.”

He listed the Centre’s initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which gives free treatment up to ₹5 lakh.

Modi said under the double-engine government, the situation in Chhattisgarh has been rapidly changing.

“Due to development and welfare efforts, a new era of peace is being seen in the Maoist-affected areas,” he said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government not only builds houses for people but also ensures enriching lives of residents.

He said dreams of lakhs of people to get pucca houses remained on paper when the Congress was in power.

“The housing dreams of the poor people went missing in files during the previous (Congress) government, but the BJP government has fulfilled this dream. Our government not only makes houses but also makes (enriches) lives of people who live there,” he added.

Modi said people’s trust in the BJP is growing because the government has fulfilled every promise it had made to the people.

He slammed Congress, saying Chhattisgarh had to be made a separate state as development was not taking place during Congress’ rule in the region. “Congress never took care of your lives and amenities,” he said.

Commenting on the PM’s remarks, senior Congress leader RP Singh said, “His home minister Amit Shah during his speech a couple of years back told people that there is a 72% decrease in Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh … Now the PM is making such a statement … This is false and should be condemned.”

Modi also flagged off the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service in the Abhanpur-Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud and handed over the keys (replica) of houses to three beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

He laid the foundation stone of NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW) of over ₹9,790 crore located in Bilaspur district. This pit head project is based on the latest state-of-the-art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency.

He also initiated the commissioning of the First Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) of ₹15,800 crore.

Modi dedicated to the nation three power transmission projects of more than ₹560 crore of POWER GRID under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES).

He also laid the foundation stone of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts.

The project includes over 200 km high-pressure pipeline, more than 800 km MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene) pipeline and multiple CNG dispensing outlets of ₹1,285 crore.

Modi laid the foundation stone of the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) spanning 540 km of ₹2,210 crore. This multiproduct (Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene) pipeline will have a capacity of over 3 Million Metric tonnes per Annum.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for seven railway projects with a total length of 108 km and inaugurated three railway projects of ₹2,690 crore with a total length of 111 km.

He also dedicated 100% electrification of the rail network of Indian Railways in Chhattisgarh.

Modi inaugurated the upgraded Jhalmala to Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 Km) and Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 Km) to 2 Laning with paved shoulder.

He also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Kondagaon-Narayanpur section of NH-130D (47.5 km) to a two-lane with a paved shoulder. These projects of over ₹1,270 crore will significantly improve accessibility to tribal and industrial regions, leading to holistic development of the region.

He also dedicated to the nation two flagship educational initiatives, 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur.

A total of 130 schools will be upgraded under the PM Schools for Rising India scheme.

These schools will provide high-quality education through well-structured infrastructure, smart boards, modern laboratories, and libraries. VSK in Raipur will enable online monitoring and data analysis of various education-related government schemes.