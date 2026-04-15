New Delhi, The Indian Air Force on Wednesday recalled the legacy of war hero Marshal Arjan Singh on his 107th birth anniversary, describing him as a symbol of exceptional leadership, courage and foresight, whose service to the nation continues to inspire generations of air warriors. Marshal Arjan Singh's legacy continues to inspire generations: IAF, MoD pay tribute on 107th anniv

An iconic figure in the country's military history, Arjan Singh was the first and only officer of the Indian Air Force to be awarded the rank of Marshal in 2002.

Born on April 15, 1919, at Lyallpur in undivided Punjab, his father, grandfather and great-grandfather had served in the cavalry.

Singh led a fledgling IAF in the 1965 India-Pakistan war when he was in his 40s. He died in September 2017 at the age of 98.

On Wednesday, the IAF and the Ministry of Defence paid homage to the officer and recalled his legacy and contribution to the nation.

"On the 107th birth anniversary of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC, #IAF pays tribute to one of the nation's most revered air warriors. A symbol of exceptional leadership, courage and foresight, his service to the nation continues to inspire generations of air warriors.

"The only officer in the history of the Indian Air Force to be conferred the distinguished five-star rank, his legacy remains etched in the annals of military history," the IAF said in a post on X.

It also shared a poster carrying Arjan Singh's photos taken during the course of his career, with the caption: "Remembering Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh – An enduring legacy of courage, leadership and service."

The defence ministry also paid tribute to Arjan Singh and shared some high points of his career on X.

"Ministry of Defence pays tribute to the legendary air warrior, Marshal of the Air Force, Arjan Singh DFC, on his 107th birth anniversary.

"On this day, we recall the contribution made by the Marshal to the nation and the Indian Air Force. His dynamic personality, professional competence, leadership and strategic vision set him apart as an icon of the IAF," the ministry said.

According to his brief profile shared by the ministry, Arjan Singh was the first officer to be appointed Air Chief Marshal of the IAF.

Singh was a highly decorated officer and received the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1944 for his leadership during the Burma campaign in World War II.

On his 106th birth anniversary last year, the IAF remembered him as a leader who "led from the cockpit" and "not just the command room".

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