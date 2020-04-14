‘May the 4th be with us’: Twitter reacts to lockdown extension

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:22 IST

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown, Twitter users started posting messages wishing each other good luck. And the phrase they used is a twist to the popular phrase used in Star Wars movies: ‘May the force be with you’.

“May the 4th be with us,” said a Twitter user with the handle Textual Offender.

May the 4th be with us. — Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) April 14, 2020

Another user used a video of PM Modi’s speech from his address at the Madison Square Garden in 2014 where he used the phrase. “Gob bless you, May the 4th be with you,” tweeted Kattehaiklu.

"Gob bless you, May the 4th be with you "



#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/nTrA9YKsJY — Ghatta (@Kattehaiklu) April 14, 2020

Here are some more Twitter posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address:

India - May the 4th be with you.....

Till then Sith at home!!! pic.twitter.com/4zn1FYKzbX — Madan Sanglikar (maddy) (@maddyisms) April 14, 2020

Lock down in India till May 3.

For my friends in India - May the 4th be with you. #lockdown — chinmay kansara (@chinmayrocksta1) April 14, 2020

May the 4th started trending as soon as PM Modi announced that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020. In his address to the nation, PM Modi announced extension to the country’s lockdown, but said there may be some easing in restrictions in people’s movement after one week to help the poor daily wage earners and those working in agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister said the lockdown will be eased only in areas which do not show any deterioration in the spread of coronavirus.

He said India has paid a big economic price by imposing the lockdown, but it was much better placed than many other countries as it had acted quickly imposing travel and quarantine restrictions even before the first death was reported in the country. He said the lockdown and social distancing among people have worked in their favour.