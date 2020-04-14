e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘May the 4th be with us’: Twitter reacts to lockdown extension

‘May the 4th be with us’: Twitter reacts to lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of lockdown in a televised address to the nation today.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People watching PM Modi’s address to the nation at their home in Patiala on Tuesday.
People watching PM Modi’s address to the nation at their home in Patiala on Tuesday.(Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)
         

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown, Twitter users started posting messages wishing each other good luck. And the phrase they used is a twist to the popular phrase used in Star Wars movies: ‘May the force be with you’.

“May the 4th be with us,” said a Twitter user with the handle Textual Offender.

 

Another user used a video of PM Modi’s speech from his address at the Madison Square Garden in 2014 where he used the phrase. “Gob bless you, May the 4th be with you,” tweeted Kattehaiklu.

 

Here are some more Twitter posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address:

 

 

May the 4th started trending as soon as PM Modi announced that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020. In his address to the nation, PM Modi announced extension to the country’s lockdown, but said there may be some easing in restrictions in people’s movement after one week to help the poor daily wage earners and those working in agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister said the lockdown will be eased only in areas which do not show any deterioration in the spread of coronavirus.

He said India has paid a big economic price by imposing the lockdown, but it was much better placed than many other countries as it had acted quickly imposing travel and quarantine restrictions even before the first death was reported in the country. He said the lockdown and social distancing among people have worked in their favour.

tags
top news
National lockdown extended till May 3. Why April 20 is still a crucial date
National lockdown extended till May 3. Why April 20 is still a crucial date
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
Covid-19: Flight, train services to remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19: Flight, train services to remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19 updates| In Jharkhand, robots to serve food, medicine to patients
Covid-19 updates| In Jharkhand, robots to serve food, medicine to patients
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news