Lucknow, BSP president Mayawati on Friday paid tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, recalling that the party formed the government four times in Uttar Pradesh under her leadership and asserting that his mission helped advance the cause of social transformation and economic emancipation.

Mayawati pays tribute to Kanshi Ram on death anniversary

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In a post on X, Mayawati said Kanshi Ram had worked to empower Dalits, tribals, backward classes and other weaker sections by helping them use their voting power to gain political authority.

"To provide the master key of power to crores of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and other weaker sections of the Bahujan Samaj, who have been oppressed and pushed back for centuries on the basis of caste, through the strength of their votes, and to carry forward the stalled and scattered caravan of self-respect and dignity of their messiah, the revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, towards its destination," she said, paying homage to Kanshi Ram on behalf of the BSP family.

She described Kanshi Ram as the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party and offered her heartfelt tributes to him on his death anniversary.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayawati said it was the result of his mission-driven resolve that the BSP formed the government four times in Uttar Pradesh under her leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayawati said it was the result of his mission-driven resolve that the BSP formed the government four times in Uttar Pradesh under her leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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"Through these governments, historic work of social transformation and economic emancipation was undertaken, drawing inspiration from social reformers and leaders, including Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Narayana Guru, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and B R Ambedkar," Mayawati said.

Their struggles and contributions towards securing rights based on equality, she said, were translated into action at the grassroots level to fulfil the spirit of the Constitution.

Mayawati further said the BSP governments had sought to honour Kanshi Ram's legacy by establishing the rule of law through crime control and law and order measures, while also working for public welfare, development and the interests of all sections of society in Uttar Pradesh.

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She described the party's governance record as a tribute to the ideals and mission of its founder.

Kanshi Ram, a social reformer and political leader, was born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab, and passed away on October 9, 2006. He founded the Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984.

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