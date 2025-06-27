‘Maybe After 2050’: No immediate plan to enforce 20–28°C AC temperature limit, says Bhupender Yadav

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday indicated that the government is not likely to enforce the air conditioner temperature range of “20 to 28 degrees Celsius” in the near future, adding that such a move would be introduced gradually, possibly “may arise only after 2050.” Adjusting the setting from 20°C to 24°C could potentially save up to 24% of energy.(Bloomberg)

Responding to a question at the India Climate Summit about when the new AC temperature norms would be implemented, Yadav stated, “I do not think it will happen immediately; capacities will be gradually built for it over time.”

He further stressed that India’s climate goals should be pursued in alignment with its national context and the principle of CBDR-RC (Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities).

Yadav also pointed out that India’s nationally determined contributions (NDCs) submitted to the UN climate body prioritise the goal of “access to energy for its people.”

The CBDR-RC principle underscores that while all nations share the responsibility to tackle climate change, developed countries should shoulder a greater share due to their historical emissions and superior financial and technological capacity.

Why was the cap proposed in the first place?

The primary reason behind this proposed regulation is to curb electricity consumption, particularly during the peak summer season when demand surges.

Earlier this month, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that air conditioners in India may soon be required to operate within a fixed temperature range of 20°C to 28°C, with settings outside this limit being prohibited.

The move is aimed at conserving electricity and managing the country’s growing energy demand. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), most ACs in India are typically set between 20°C and 21°C, though the ideal comfort range is actually 24°C to 25°C.

BEE recommends setting ACs within this range to ensure a balance between comfort and energy efficiency.

How many units can be saved by a 1°C increase in AC temperature?

Many households and commercial buildings set their air conditioners to extremely low temperatures, sometimes as low as 16°C, placing a heavy burden on the power grid.

The agency states that raising the AC temperature by just 1°C can result in about 6% electricity savings. Therefore, adjusting the setting from 20°C to 24°C could potentially save up to 24% of energy.

Pankaj Agarwal, a senior official from the Ministry of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, noted that air conditioners contribute to about 50 gigawatts of electricity usage – roughly 20% of the country’s peak power demand.

“Studies show that every 1°C increase in AC temperature cuts energy use by 6%. That means if everyone sets their ACs just 1 degree higher, we can save about 3 gigawatts of power during peak times,” Bloomberg quoted Agarwal as saying.

With India currently housing around 100 million air conditioners and about 15 million new units being added each year, even minor adjustments in temperature settings could result in significant energy savings.