MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

ByPapri Chanda
Apr 05, 2025 11:13 AM IST

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 declared. The direct link to check Meghalaya Class 10 results is given here. 

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 on April 5, 2025. The Meghalaya Class 10 results was announced at 11 am today. All those candidates who have appeared for the written examination of Class 10 can check the results on the official website of Meghalaya Results at megresults.nic.in. MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live Updates

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared, direct link here(HT file)

The Class 10 board results will also be available on other official websites, which include mbose.in and mboseresults.in.

Meghalaya class 10 board examination was held in February 2025. The exam commenced on February 10 and ended on February 21, 2025. The SSLC examination was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm. The SSLC exam started with English paper and concluded with Mathematics/ Special Mathematics paper.

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can follow the steps given below to check respective results.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, the Meghalaya Class 10 result was announced on May 24. The overall pass percentage was 55.80%. The boys pass percentage (general) was 78.06% and girls pass percentage (general) was 77.18%. Anuj Chetry (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H) scored 575 marks and topped the Class 10 examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
