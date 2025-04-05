MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Meghalaya board Class 10th results releasing today

Steps to check Meghalaya board MBOSE SSLC result 2025

Open the board's website, mbose.in. Click on the SSLC exam result link. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

The Meghalaya board conducted the Class 10th final examination from February 10 to 21. Papers were held in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam started with the English paper and ended with the Mathematics, Special Mathematics paper.

Last year, MBOSE announced the SSLC result on May 24. The pass percentage was recorded at 55.80 per cent.

Anuj Chetry topped last year's exam with 575 marks. Gender-wise, the pass percentage of male (general) candidates was 78.06 per cent while it was 77.18 per cent for female (general) candidates.

Check live updates on MBOSE SSLC result 2025 below.