MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Meghalaya board Class 10th results releasing today
Steps to check Meghalaya board MBOSE SSLC result 2025
- Open the board's website, mbose.in.
- Click on the SSLC exam result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check the result.
The Meghalaya board conducted the Class 10th final examination from February 10 to 21. Papers were held in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam started with the English paper and ended with the Mathematics, Special Mathematics paper.
Last year, MBOSE announced the SSLC result on May 24. The pass percentage was recorded at 55.80 per cent.
Anuj Chetry topped last year's exam with 575 marks. Gender-wise, the pass percentage of male (general) candidates was 78.06 per cent while it was 77.18 per cent for female (general) candidates.
Check live updates on MBOSE SSLC result 2025 below.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Official statement about results
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Here is the official statement by the Meghalaya board about the SSLC result-
The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2025, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 5th April, 2025 (Saturday) at 11:00 AM. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: How to check results when announced
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Students can follow these steps to check the result online-
- Go to one of the official websites mentioned above.
- Open the HSLC exam result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check the result.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th final exam result today, April 5. The result will be announced at 11 am.