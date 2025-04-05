Edit Profile
    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Meghalaya board Class 10th results releasing today

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 5, 2025 10:56 AM IST
    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: The Meghalaya board will announce the result at 11 am, following which links to check marks will be activated on the official websites.
    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Meghalaya board Class 10th results releasing soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Meghalaya board Class 10th results releasing soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th result today, April 5, 2025. After the result is announced, students can check their marks online by visiting the following official websites-
    • mbose.in
    • mboseresults.in
    • megresults.nic.in
    The board will announce the result at 11 am, following which links to check marks will be activated on the official websites.     ...Read More

    Steps to check Meghalaya board MBOSE SSLC result 2025

    1. Open the board's website, mbose.in.
    2. Click on the SSLC exam result link.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and check the result.

    The Meghalaya board conducted the Class 10th final examination from February 10 to 21. Papers were held in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam started with the English paper and ended with the Mathematics, Special Mathematics paper.

    Last year, MBOSE announced the SSLC result on May 24. The pass percentage was recorded at 55.80 per cent.

    Anuj Chetry topped last year's exam with 575 marks. Gender-wise, the pass percentage of male (general) candidates was 78.06 per cent while it was 77.18 per cent for female (general) candidates.

    Check live updates on MBOSE SSLC result 2025 below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 5, 2025 10:56 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Toppers' list expected

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Along with the result, the Meghalaya board is also expected to share the Class 10th toppers list and their marks. Other details which are expected are overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentages, number of students, etc.

    Apr 5, 2025 10:52 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: List of official websites

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: These are the official websites for the Meghalaya board 10th results:

    mbose.in

    mboseresults.in

    megresults.nic.in

    The result will be announced at 11 am.

    Apr 5, 2025 10:45 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Official statement about results

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Here is the official statement by the Meghalaya board about the SSLC result-

    The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2025, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 5th April, 2025 (Saturday) at 11:00 AM. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.

    Apr 5, 2025 10:41 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining. The Meghalaya Class 10th result announcement is scheduled for 11 am today, April 5.

    Apr 5, 2025 10:38 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Gender-wise pass percentage last year

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Last year's gender-wise pass percentages were

    Male: 78.06 per cent

    Female: 77.18 per cent

    Apr 5, 2025 10:28 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Result time

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: The Meghalaya board Class 10 result will be announced at 11 am. After that, students can check their marks at mbose.in, mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

    Apr 5, 2025 10:14 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: About last year's result

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Last year, MBOSE SSLC result was announced on May 24. The pass percentage was recorded at 55.80 per cent.

    Apr 5, 2025 9:55 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: How to check results when announced

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Students can follow these steps to check the result online-

    1. Go to one of the official websites mentioned above.
    2. Open the HSLC exam result link.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and check the result.
    Apr 5, 2025 9:19 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Where to check results when announced

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: When announced, students can check the result on these websites-

    mbose.in

    mboseresults.in

    megresults.nic.in

    Apr 5, 2025 9:19 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: Meghalaya Class 10th board exam result today

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th final exam result today, April 5. The result will be announced at 11 am.

