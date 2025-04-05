Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: MBOSE Class 10th results declared, here's how to check at megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025. The MBOSE Class 10th results was announced on April 5, 2025 at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check their results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The result link is also available at other official websites- megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in. MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Live Updates Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: MBOSE Class 10th results out, here's how to check (HT File)

The Class 10 board examination was held from February 10 to February 21, 2025. The examination across the state was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm on all exam days. The SSLC examination in the state commenced with English paper and concluded with Mathematics/ Special Mathematics paper.

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: How to check results

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can follow the steps given below to check respective results.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

In 2024, the Meghalaya Class 10 result was announced on May 24. The overall pass percentage was 55.80%. A total number of 54,134 students had appeared for the exam and a total number of 30,208 students passed.The boys pass percentage (general) was 78.06% and girls pass percentage (general) was 77.18%. Anuj Chetry (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H) scored 575 marks and topped the Class 10 examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.