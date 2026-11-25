The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that a show-cause notice had been issued to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das over an alleged discrepancy in his passport application regarding the information about his place of birth, after the latter alleged that the government had barred him from flying to the UK.
Das said on Monday that he was stopped from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford Union, calling it an attempt to harass him and intimidate the youth. He accused the BJP-led Central government of sending a show-cause notice over alleged discrepancies in his passport to prevent his trip.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das on November 23, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth.
"The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter," he said at a press briefing.
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Deep Dive
Why did the Regional Passport Office issue Saurav Das a show-cause notice?
Was Saurav Das stopped from flying to London because of the passport notice?
What legal action did Saurav Das take over the alleged travel restriction?
Das told not to use passport for 7 days
Jaiswal said that issuing a show-cause notice to Das was in line with the "established procedure" when a shortcoming or discrepancy is identified in the passport application form.
"Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response," Jaiswal said.
The show-cause notice asked Das to explain the inconsistencies in the details provided in his passport application form in relation to the information they had originally provided.
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Saurav Das moves Delhi HC
This came after Das approached the Delhi high court, challenging the decision to prevent him from travelling to London. The CJP leader said the action was aimed at preventing him from addressing students at foreign universities.
The matter was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday. The plea, filed through advocate Krishnaraj Bapat, will be argued by senior advocate Akhil Sibal on Thursday.
Das said he was on his way to the UK to deliver a lecture about the 'Cockroach movement' at the University of Oxford, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh. He claimed that the show-cause notice was issued just five hours before his flight, and immigration officials stopped him and asked him to check his email.
"These discrepancies you are now referring to— about my place of birth and other matters— are being raised only because I am associated with the CJP movement. Because I am a CJP leader, you are targeting me and questioning my nationality and place of birth," he said.
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