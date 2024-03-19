 Media persons, people in essential services can vote using postal ballots: ECI | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Media persons, people in essential services can vote using postal ballots: ECI

ANI |
Mar 19, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.

Media persons on election duty carrying authorisation letters from the Election Commission, and those working in essential services such as healthcare can vote using postal ballots in the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar

In this regard, the Election Commission (EC) wrote to all state chief electoral officers regarding the categories of absentee voters on essential services.

In Delhi, those working in Hospitals under GNCT of Delhi, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police, Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), GNCTD and media persons of Delhi to whom authorization letters have been issued with the approval of the Election Commission of India to cover polling day activities can exercise their vote through postal ballots.

"The departments of the notified category of electors may be informed accordingly and may be asked to nominate 'Nodal Officer' for the purpose of the postal ballot facility to such electors. The Nodal Officer may be briefed about the facility and the responsibilities and duties to be carried out by him/her. Copies of Form 12D appended to the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 may be made available to the Nodal Officer. Nodal officer should inform the electors concerned about the facility," the EC letter to all chief electoral officers read.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Elections to State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will also be held during the same period.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

