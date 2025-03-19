Meerut murder: ‘She has lost right to live’, woman's parents seek death penalty

The parents of Muskaan Rastogi, the woman who allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover before chopping his body parts and sealing it inside a drum, want their daughter to be hanged to death. Muskan Rastogi has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her lover.

Muskan's mother Kavita Rastogi told NDTV that her daughter came to meet her parents after returning from Shimla.

According to her mother, Muskan confessed that she had killed Saurabh.

"Saurabh was "blindly in love" with Muskaan. Our daughter was the problem. She got him separated from his family. And she has now done this," the mother told NDTV.

Saurabh Rajput, who went missing on March 4, was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and her lover, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement.

The Rastogis extended support to their son-in-law's family, saying they got Muskan arrested.

"They should get justice. He (Saurabh) put everything at stake, and left his parents, their property worth crores. And she got him (killed). He was our son too," Kavita Rastogi told NDTV.

When asked about the punishment they want for their daughter, Muskan's parents with teary eyes demanded capital punishment, adding that she “lost the right to live”.

‘Muskan and Sahil were into drugs’: Woman's parents

Muskan's parents while speaking to NDTV, alleged that their daughter and her lover Sahil Shukla were into drugs and killed her husband because he would have stopped their meet-ups.

Her mother said that Saurabh always supported his wife.

“When he left for London, we told him she could stay with us. Muskaan didn't want to because she did not want restrictions. And Saurabh supported her,” Kavita Rastogi added.

Saurabh's mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by his family, police told PTI.

According to his family, Muskan attempted to mislead them by sending messages from his phone.