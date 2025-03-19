Menu Explore
Meerut murder: Lover of Merchant Navy officer's wife made her ‘ganja’ addict, claim police

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Muskan and her partner Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh, dismembered his body and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement

Shocking details have emerged about the brutal murder of a Merchant Navy officer in Meerut.

Muskan along with her lover Sahil Shukla allegedly murdered her husband.
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Sahil Shukla, the lover of victim Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan, regularly smoked ‘ganja’ and had made her an addict. As a result, the woman was not able to leave him due to drug addiction.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

Muskan and her partner Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh, dismembered his body and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement.

Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh told ANI that Saurabh had come home on March 4 and had been missing since then.

He further said that based on suspicion, his wife Muskan and her partner Sahil were called for questioning.

"During the questioning, Sahil confessed that on March 4, he and Muskan stabbed Saurabh to death. They dismembered the body, put it in a drum and sealed it with cement. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," the police official said.

The police said that the accused, Sahil and Muskan have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them.

Merchant Navy officer's brother helped crack the case

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, Saurabh's brother Rahul had been trying to contact him for the past few days.

On March 18, he reached Saurabh's rented house, but there was nobody in the house. Rahul called up Muskan, who claimed she was at her parent's house.

While enquiring with the neighbours about his brother's whereabouts, Rahul spotted Muskan and a man reached the house. On being questioned about Saurabh, she could not give a satisfactory answer.

Meanwhile, Rahul entered the house and felt foul smell there. The police were informed and the house was searched.

Indiranagar's former councillor Hari Krishna Gupta revealed that Muskan and Sahil had called some labourers to dump the body hidden in the drum. The labourers had smelled foul play and refused to carry the drum, the report added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
