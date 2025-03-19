UP merchant navy officer murdered; wife, lover chop body, seal it inside drum with cement

A merchant navy officer from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and her lover, and his body was found dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement, police said on Wednesday. During interrogation, police came to know that the two were in a relationship, and they confessed to having stabbed Rajput to death on March 4. The accused also confessed that they chopped Rajput's body, dumped in inside a drum and sealed it with cement.(Gaurav Saigal/HT)

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said an investigation was launched after the victim, Saurabh Rajput, 29, was reported to be missing by his family from Brahmpuri's Indra Nagar Phase 2 on March 4.

The victim's wife, Muskan, 27, and Sahil, 25, was detained based on suspicion. During interrogation, police came to know that the two were in a relationship, and they confessed to having stabbed Rajput to death on March 4. The accused also confessed that they chopped Rajput's body, dumped it inside a drum and sealed it with cement.

Officials told news agency PTI that the brutal crime took place in Meerut's Indira Nagar area on Tuesday. The victim's remains were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Police said the deceased's wife attempted to mislead investigators by sending messages from his phone. After committing the gruesome crime, the co-accused Sahil also went on a vacation to a hill station.

The couple married in 2016 after being in a relationship. Police said their families were unhappy with their relationship, so they lived separately in a rented house in Indira Nagar Phase 1 with their three-year-old daughter.

Saurabh Rajput quit his job to spend more time with his wife, and his family was unhappy about his decision, NDTV reported.

The differences led the victim to rent a separate house. However, differences emerged between the couple as the Rajput discovered that Muskaan was in a relationship with his friend Sahil, the report said.

The man decided to rejoin the merchant navy and returned home on February 24 for his daughter's birthday celebrations. Police said that Muskaan mixed sleeping pills in his food on March 4, and Sahil killed him when he was asleep, NDTV reported. Their plan to disposeof the corpse failed as police reached their premises after a complaint from Rajput's family.