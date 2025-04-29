Meet Nandini Agrawal, who became world's youngest CA at 19

Becoming a Chartered Accountant in India is no small feat. It is one of the country’s toughest exams which usually requires years of preparation and several attempts to crack. However, a youngster from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena town not only cracked it, but also became the youngest woman in the world to do so at the age of 19. Nandini Agrawal is now invited by multiple platforms to share her journey.(Instagram/@ca_nandini19)

Nandini Agrawal, who is followed by over 74,000 people on her Instagram account, became the youngest female Chartered Accountant in 2021 and was recognised by the Guinness World Records, according to her social media.

Not just that, Agrawal, born on October 18, 2001, held the record for becoming the youngest Chartered Accountant in 2021 and also secured first position in the nationwide exam, according to the India Book of Records. “She appeared for her final CA (New) examination in July 2021 and secured the 1st rank at the age of 19 years, 8 months and 18 days, as confirmed on November 29, 2021,” says India Book of Records website.

Today, Agrawal wears several hats - she is a CA, has worked in some of the biggest corporate companies around the world, is invited by multiple platforms to share her journey and is also a content creator with thousands of followers.

Her LinkedIn bio, adorned with many achievements, reads, “Chartered Accountant (with B.com) who has made a national record of getting AIR 1 in CA Finals at 19 yrs and AIR 31 in CA inter at 16. I started my corporate journey with PwC as an article trainee and have been part of various dynamic teams and work cultures. I have three years of experience working in Statutory audits, Group Reporting, Referred Reporting, IFRS Assignments, Tax Audits and Forensic Audits.”

Agrawal has also worked with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for one and a half years as an Associate Management Consultant and was also a part of the G20 team at BCG, according to her LinkedIn. Currently, she is working as a Private Equity analyst.

She also has over two lakh subscribers on YouTube, where she regularly shares videos about CA exams and study tips.