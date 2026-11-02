Meghalaya: Paul Lyngdoh returns as minister; Metbah quits cabinet after UDP collapse

Meghalaya’s United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh lost his cabinet berth following the political upheaval that reduced his party to a one-man outfit. Meanwhile, former party colleague Paul Lyngdoh returned to the Conrad K Sangma government as a minister, this time representing the National People’s Party (NPP).

Former party colleague Paul Lyngdoh returned to the Conrad K Sangma government as a minister, this time representing the National People’s Party (NPP). (X/ SangmaConrad)

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Paul, the West Shillong legislator who left the UDP for the NPP along with two other party colleagues, was sworn in as a cabinet minister by governor CH Vijayashankar at Lok Bhavan on Monday evening. He was allocated the tourism portfolio, which he previously held before being dropped in the September 2025 cabinet reshuffle.

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His induction follows Metbah’s resignation from the cabinet on October 31, after 11 of the UDP’s 12 legislators left the party, with eight joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three moving to the NPP.

Metbah, who held the power, water resources, taxation and textiles portfolios, submitted his resignation to chief minister Conrad K Sangma with immediate effect, saying he could no longer continue as a minister after being left as the party’s sole legislator.

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{{^usCountry}} “After very thorough and careful consideration, I have taken the decision that I will not be able to continue as Cabinet minister in the MDA government,” he said, adding that his resignation was the first decision taken by the party and that further decisions would follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After very thorough and careful consideration, I have taken the decision that I will not be able to continue as Cabinet minister in the MDA government,” he said, adding that his resignation was the first decision taken by the party and that further decisions would follow. {{/usCountry}}

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The development marks a major reversal for the UDP, which won 12 seats in the 2023 assembly elections and emerged as a significant regional force. The speaker formally recognised the merger of eight legislators with the BJP on October 16, followed by the recognition of the merger of three others with the NPP on October 23.

The BJP’s strength consequently rose from two to 10, while the NPP increased its tally from 33 to 36. The UDP was left with Metbah as its sole MLA.

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The political crisis was building since September, when eight legislators — Lahkmen Rymbui, Pius Marwein, Kyrmen Shylla, Mayralborn Syiem, Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah, Ollan Singh Suin, Balajied Kupar Synrem and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah — joined the BJP. They cited assurances on long-pending regional issues, including the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule, implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, coal mining and the relocation of the Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

The subsequent departure of Paul, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Nujorki Sungoh to the NPP virtually wiped out the UDP’s legislative presence.

Metbah had earlier expressed surprise at the mass exodus, questioning why legislators elected on UDP tickets had abandoned the party. He maintained that the organisation continued to exist despite the defections and said it would prepare for the 2028 Assembly elections.

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Metbah insisted that his resignation was not taken under pressure.

“I will never take any decision under pressure because under pressure you will make lots of mistakes,” he said, adding that the party’s Central Executive Committee will decide whether the UDP would continue supporting the MDA government. The issue is expected to be discussed at the party’s November 3 meeting.

Paul, meanwhile, said he had neither demanded nor suggested any particular portfolio. He said the chief minister wanted continuity in the Tourism Department and asked him to take charge.

“I gladly accepted, considering the challenges that have emerged over the past few days,” he said.

He said his immediate priority would be to put the department back on track, consult stakeholders and review tourism projects, while strengthening safety arrangements for visitors and residents.

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As the UDP struggles to chart a future with its president as its only legislator, one of its former senior leaders returned to the cabinet under the banner of the party that absorbed him.

For Metbah, the November 3 meeting could prove crucial in determining the UDP’s next political course, including its position within the ruling MDA coalition. For Paul, the return to office marks a fresh chapter in a political realignment that has fundamentally altered Meghalaya’s regional party landscape.