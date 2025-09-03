New Delhi, The Union Home Ministry has named 37 airports, 34 sea and river ports and 37 international land crossing points as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers. MHA names designated immigration posts at airports, seaports, railports

The home ministry also named six railway stations all located along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

The announcement was made by the home ministry through a gazette notification after The Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, was notified on September 1.

The airports with designated immigration posts are Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Amritsar, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal, Calicut , Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dabolim , Delhi, Gaya , Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore , Jaipur, Kolkata.

The other airports are Kannur , Madurai , Mangalore, Mumbai, Manohar International Airport, Mopa , Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Trichy , Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada .

The seaports are Alang , Agati and Minicoy Island , Bedi Bunder , Bhavnagar , Calicut , Chennai, Cochin, Cuddalore , Dhamra , Kakinada , Kolkata, Kandla , Krishnapatnam .

The other seaports are Kattupalli , Karimganj , Kamarajar , Kollam , Mandvi , Mormagoa Harbour , Mundra , Mumbai, New Mangalore, Nagapattinum , Nhava Sheva , Paradeep , Porbander, Port Blair, Silghat , Tuticorin , Visakhapatnam, Vallarpadam, Vizhinjam , Dhubri, and Pandu .

The landports are Attari Road, Dera Baba Nanak , Banbasa , Changrabandha, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur, Hili, Jaigoan, Lalgolaghat, Mahadipur, Phulbari, Radhikapur, Raniganj, Gede , Dalu, Dawki , Darranga, Karimganj, Mankachar, Sutarkandi .

The other landports are Agartala, Dhalaighat, Khowal, Muhurighat, Ragna, Kailashahar, Sabroom, Srimantapur , Gauriphanta, Rupaidiha, Sonauli , Jogbani, Raxaul , Moreh , Sabroom , Kawrpuichhuah, Zorinpui, Zokhawthar .

The railports with immigration posts are Munabao , Attari , Gede Rail and Road Check Post, Petrapole/Chitpur, Haridaspur, and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station .

